Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP ProBook 440 G9 Features a bigger (~19%) battery – 51 against 42.7 watt-hours Advantages of the HP EliteBook 645 G9 Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.38 kg (3.04 lbs) 1.37 kg (3.02 lbs) Dimensions 321.9 x 213.9 x 19.9 mm

12.67 x 8.42 x 0.78 inches 321.9 x 213.9 x 19.9 mm

12.67 x 8.42 x 0.78 inches Area 689 cm2 (106.7 inches2) 689 cm2 (106.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~78.4% ~82.5% Side bezels 6 mm 10.2 mm Colors Silver Silver Material Aluminum Aluminum Transformer No No Opening angle - 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level (max. load) 34.9 dB 32 dB

Display 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Size 14 inches 14 inches Type TFT VA TFT VA Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 112 ppi 112 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels HDR support No No Sync technology No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Ambient light sensor - No Display tests Contrast - 500:1 Max. brightness ProBook 440 G9 250 nits EliteBook 645 G9 250 nits

Battery Capacity 51 Wh 42.7 Wh 51.3 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Left Charge power 45 / 65 W 45 / 65 W Cable length 1 meters 1 meters Weight of AC adapter 350 grams 269 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics (64 EU) Radeon RX Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000) TGP 45 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 0 MHz GPU boost clock 1400 MHz 1500 MHz FLOPS 1.43 TFLOPS - Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR4 DDR4 Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 512 384 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 24 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 8 GPU performance ProBook 440 G9 1.43 TFLOPS EliteBook 645 G9 n/a

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x128 GB 1x128 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 83.8 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.3 Fingerprint Optional Optional Infrared sensor Optional Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size - 11.5 x 6.5 cm Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

