HP ProBook 440 G9 vs Pavilion 14t (2022)

41 out of 100
HP ProBook 440 G9
VS
46 out of 100
HP Pavilion 14t (2022)
HP ProBook 440 G9
HP Pavilion 14t (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP ProBook 440 G9 and Pavilion 14t (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP ProBook 440 G9
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Features a bigger (~19%) battery – 51 against 43 watt-hours
Advantages of the HP Pavilion 14t (2022)
  • Can run popular games at about 49-67% higher FPS
  • Provides 60% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 250 nits
  • 40% sharper screen – 157 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ProBook 440 G9
vs
Pavilion 14t (2022)

Case

Weight 1.38 kg (3.04 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
Dimensions 321.9 x 213.9 x 19.9 mm
12.67 x 8.42 x 0.78 inches		 325.1 x 216.6 x 17 mm
12.8 x 8.53 x 0.67 inches
Area 689 cm2 (106.7 inches2) 704 cm2 (109.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.4% ~76.7%
Side bezels 6 mm 7.6 mm
Colors Silver White, Silver, Gold, Pink
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type TFT VA IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 112 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No -
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Max. brightness
ProBook 440 G9
250 nits
Pavilion 14t (2022) +60%
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right -
Charge power 45 / 65 W 45 / 65 W
Cable length 1 meters -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.2 GHz 1.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 6 6
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 10 MB 10 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (64EU) Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 45 W -
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1065 MHz
GPU boost clock 1400 MHz 1320 MHz
FLOPS 1.43 TFLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 2 GB
Memory type DDR4 GDDR6
Memory bus - 64 bit
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 512 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 32
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 16
GPU performance
ProBook 440 G9
1.43 TFLOPS
Pavilion 14t (2022) +89%
2.703 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos - No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v5
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint Optional Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
