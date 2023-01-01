Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Battery - 42.7 Wh 51.3 Wh 40 Wh CPU - AMD Ryzen 3 7330U AMD Ryzen 5 7530U AMD Ryzen 7 7730U - AMD Ryzen 3 7320U AMD Ryzen 5 7520U RAM - 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP ProBook 445 G10 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 400 grams less (around 0.88 lbs)

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface Much smaller footprint: 20% more compact case (106.8 vs 133.6 square inches) Advantages of the Acer Aspire 3 (A315-24P) 26% sharper screen – 141 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.38 kg (3.04 lbs) 1.78 kg (3.92 lbs) Dimensions 321.9 x 213.9 x 19.9 mm

12.67 x 8.42 x 0.78 inches 362.9 x 237.5 x 18.9 mm

14.29 x 9.35 x 0.74 inches Area 689 cm2 (106.7 inches2) 862 cm2 (133.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~78.4% ~77.9% Side bezels 6 mm 8.8 mm Colors Silver Silver Material Top: Aluminum

Top: Aluminum

Middle: Plastic

Bottom: Plastic

Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level (max. load) - 35.6 dB

Display 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Size 14 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD TN LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 112 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Sync technology No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Ambient light sensor No No Display tests Contrast - 642:1 sRGB color space - 55% Adobe RGB profile - 37.8% DCI-P3 color gamut - 36.6% Response time - 24 ms Max. brightness ProBook 445 G10 250 nits Aspire 3 (A315-24P) 250 nits

Battery Capacity 42.7 Wh 51.3 Wh 40 Wh Full charging time 1:30 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Left Charge power 45 / 65 W 45 W Cable length 1 meters - Weight of AC adapter 260 grams -

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000) Radeon 610M TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 6 nm 6 nm GPU base clock 1500 MHz 1500 MHz GPU boost clock 2200 MHz 1900 MHz FLOPS 0.54 TFLOPS 0.49 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR4 LPDDR5 Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 5.5 Gbps Shading units (cores) 128 128 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 8 8 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 4 4 GPU performance ProBook 445 G10 +10% 0.54 TFLOPS Aspire 3 (A315-24P) 0.49 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB Channels 1x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 5500 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x128 GB 1x128 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos No No Loudness - 70.7 dB Microphones 2 1

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.3 v5.2 Fingerprint Optional No Infrared sensor Optional No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight - No Touchpad Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.