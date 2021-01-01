Home > Laptop comparison > ProBook 445 G8 or ProBook 430 G8 – what's better?

49 out of 100
HP ProBook 445 G8
VS
48 out of 100
HP ProBook 430 G8
HP ProBook 445 G8
HP ProBook 430 G8
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP ProBook 445 G8 and 430 G8 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP ProBook 445 G8
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the HP ProBook 430 G8
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 110 grams less (around 0.24 lbs)
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
  • 48% sharper screen – 166 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (99 vs 106.6 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ProBook 445 G8
vs
ProBook 430 G8

Case

Weight 1.38 kg (3.04 lbs) 1.27 kg (2.8 lbs)
Dimensions 321.8 x 213.8 x 19.8 mm
12.67 x 8.42 x 0.78 inches		 306.8 x 208.2 x 15.7 mm
12.08 x 8.2 x 0.62 inches
Area 688 cm2 (106.7 inches2) 639 cm2 (99.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.5% ~76.3%
Side bezels 6 mm 6.2 mm
Colors Silver Silver
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 14 inches 13.3 inches
Type TFT VA IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 112 ppi 166 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Max. brightness
ProBook 445 G8
250 nits
ProBook 430 G8
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable Yes No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Right
Charge power 45 / 65 W 45 / 65 W
Cable length 1 meters 1 meters

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 4 2
Threads 8 4
L3 Cache 8 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 6 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 0 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS - 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR4 DDR4
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units 384 384
DirectX support 12.1 12
GPU performance
ProBook 445 G8
n/a
ProBook 430 G8
0.84 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint Optional Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

