You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3072 x 1920 Battery 42 Wh - 56 Wh 86 Wh CPU - AMD Ryzen 3 5425U AMD Ryzen 5 5625U AMD Ryzen 7 5825U - Intel Core i5 11400H Intel Core i7 11800H GPU Radeon RX Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000) - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP ProBook 445 G9 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 630 grams less (around 1.39 lbs)

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Much smaller footprint: 22% more compact case (106.8 vs 136.2 square inches) Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7610 Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a much bigger (~33%) battery – 56 against 42 watt-hours

102% sharper screen – 226 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.38 kg (3.04 lbs) 2.01 kg (4.43 lbs) Dimensions 321.9 x 213.9 x 19.9 mm

12.67 x 8.42 x 0.78 inches 355.2 x 247.5 x 16.8-18.9 mm

13.98 x 9.74 x 0.66-0.74 inches Area 689 cm2 (106.7 inches2) 879 cm2 (136.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~78.4% ~84.4% Side bezels 6 mm 5.3 mm Colors Silver Blue Transformer No No Opening angle - 140° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 3 Noise level - 50 dB

Display 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3072 x 1920 Size 14 inches 16 inches Type TFT VA IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 112 ppi 226 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 3072 x 1920 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast - 1000:1 sRGB color space - 99.4% Adobe RGB profile - 75.8% DCI-P3 color gamut - 74.1% Response time - 35 ms Max. brightness ProBook 445 G9 250 nits Inspiron 16 Plus 7610 +20% 300 nits

Battery Capacity 42 Wh 56 Wh 86 Wh Voltage - 13.2 V Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Left Charge power 45 / 65 W 90 / 130 W Cable length 1 meters - Weigh of AC adapter - 486 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000) GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB TGP 15 W 65 W Nvidia Optimus - Yes Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 7 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 0 MHz 1237 MHz GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 1500 MHz FLOPS - 6.14 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 4 GB Memory type DDR4 GDDR6 Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 384 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 8 40 GPU performance ProBook 445 G9 n/a Inspiron 16 Plus 7610 6.14 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3204 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power - 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Loudness - 75.3 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Optional Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.3 mm Touchpad Size - 13.5 x 9.0 cm Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.