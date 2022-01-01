HP ProBook 445 G9 vs Dell Vostro 5620
Review
Performance
System and application performance
60
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
34
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
61
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
65
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
84
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP ProBook 445 G9
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 530 grams less (around 1.17 lbs)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Much smaller footprint: 23% more compact case (106.8 vs 139.3 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Vostro 5620
- Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a bigger (~29%) battery – 54 against 42 watt-hours
- Better webcam recording quality
- 27% sharper screen – 142 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.38 kg (3.04 lbs)
|1.91 kg (4.21 lbs)
|Dimensions
|321.9 x 213.9 x 19.9 mm
12.67 x 8.42 x 0.78 inches
|356.78 x 251.9 x 15.67-18.3 mm
14.05 x 9.92 x 0.62-0.72 inches
|Area
|689 cm2 (106.7 inches2)
|899 cm2 (139.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~78.4%
|~82.6%
|Side bezels
|6 mm
|6.1 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|16 inches
|Type
|TFT VA
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|112 ppi
|142 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1366 x 768 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Left
|Charge power
|45 / 65 W
|65 W
|Cable length
|1 meters
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.7 GHz
|1.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|4
|10
|Threads
|8
|12
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|AMD Radeon Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1327
Vostro 5620 +24%
1643
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4763
Vostro 5620 +29%
6137
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1511
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
5143
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|-
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|0 MHz
|1087 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1500 MHz
|1155 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|4.8 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|2 GB
|Memory type
|DDR4
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|64 bit
|Memory speed
|3.2 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|384
|2048
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|24
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|8
|40
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x128 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|-
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 4.0
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Surface
|-
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
