You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 1920 x 1200 Battery 42 Wh - 41 Wh 54 Wh CPU - AMD Ryzen 3 5425U AMD Ryzen 5 5625U AMD Ryzen 7 5825U - AMD Ryzen 3 5425U AMD Ryzen 5 5625U AMD Ryzen 7 5825U GPU Radeon RX Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000) - GeForce MX450 2GB GeForce MX550 2GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP ProBook 445 G9 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 590 grams less (around 1.3 lbs)

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Much smaller footprint: 23% more compact case (106.8 vs 139.3 square inches) Advantages of the Dell Vostro 5625 Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio

Better webcam recording quality

27% sharper screen – 142 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.38 kg (3.04 lbs) 1.97 kg (4.34 lbs) Dimensions 321.9 x 213.9 x 19.9 mm

12.67 x 8.42 x 0.78 inches 356.78 x 251.9 x 15.67-18.3 mm

14.05 x 9.92 x 0.62-0.72 inches Area 689 cm2 (106.7 inches2) 899 cm2 (139.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~78.4% ~82.6% Side bezels 6 mm 6.1 mm Colors Silver Black, Gray Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 -

Display 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 1920 x 1200 Size 14 inches 16 inches Type TFT VA IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 112 ppi 142 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Max. brightness ProBook 445 G9 250 nits Vostro 5625 250 nits

Battery Capacity 42 Wh 41 Wh 54 Wh Voltage - 11.25 V Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Left Charge power 45 / 65 W 65 W

CPU CPU name AMD Ryzen 3 5425U AMD Ryzen 5 5625U AMD Ryzen 7 5825U AMD Ryzen 3 5425U AMD Ryzen 5 5625U AMD Ryzen 7 5825U Base frequency 2.7 GHz 2.7 GHz Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4.1 GHz Cores 4 4 Threads 8 8 L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB Integrated GPU AMD Radeon Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000) AMD Radeon Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000) Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000) GeForce MX450 2GB GeForce MX550 2GB TGP 15 W - Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 7 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 0 MHz - GPU boost clock 1500 MHz - FLOPS - 2.822 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 2 GB Memory type DDR4 GDDR6 Memory bus - 64 bit Memory speed 3.2 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps Shading units (cores) 384 896 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 56 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 8 32 GPU performance ProBook 445 G9 n/a Vostro 5625 2.822 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power - 2x2W Dolby Atmos No Yes Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Optional Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.