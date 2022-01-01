You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) CPU - AMD Ryzen 3 5425U AMD Ryzen 5 5625U AMD Ryzen 7 5825U - Intel Core i3 1215U Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i7 1255U RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP ProBook 440 G9 Features a bigger (~21%) battery – 51 against 42 watt-hours

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.38 kg (3.04 lbs) 1.38 kg (3.04 lbs) Dimensions 321.9 x 213.9 x 19.9 mm

12.67 x 8.42 x 0.78 inches 321.9 x 213.9 x 19.9 mm

12.67 x 8.42 x 0.78 inches Area 689 cm2 (106.7 inches2) 689 cm2 (106.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~78.4% ~78.4% Side bezels 6 mm 6 mm Colors Silver Silver Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1

Display 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Size 14 inches 14 inches Type TFT VA TFT VA Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 112 ppi 112 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Max. brightness ProBook 445 G9 250 nits ProBook 440 G9 250 nits

Battery Capacity 42 Wh 51 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Right Charge power 45 / 65 W 45 / 65 W Cable length 1 meters 1 meters

CPU CPU name AMD Ryzen 3 5425U AMD Ryzen 5 5625U AMD Ryzen 7 5825U Intel Core i3 1215U Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i7 1255U Base frequency 2.7 GHz 1.2 GHz Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4.4 GHz Cores 4 6 Threads 8 8 L3 Cache 8 MB 10 MB Integrated GPU AMD Radeon Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000) Intel UHD Graphics (64EU) Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) ProBook 445 G9 n/a ProBook 440 G9 1430 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) ProBook 445 G9 n/a ProBook 440 G9 3749

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000) Intel UHD Graphics (64EU) TGP 15 W 45 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 0 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 1400 MHz FLOPS - 1.43 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR4 DDR4 Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 384 512 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 32 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 8 16 GPU performance ProBook 445 G9 n/a ProBook 440 G9 1.43 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x128 GB 1x128 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power - 2x2W Dolby Atmos No - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Optional Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

