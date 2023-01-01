Home > Laptop comparison > ProBook 450 G10 or Aspire 5 (A515-58) – what's better?

HP ProBook 450 G10 vs Acer Aspire 5 (A515-58)

53 out of 100
HP ProBook 450 G10
VS
51 out of 100
Acer Aspire 5 (A515-58)
HP ProBook 450 G10
Acer Aspire 5 (A515-58)
Display
1920 x 1080
Battery
50 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP ProBook 450 G10 and Acer Aspire 5 (A515-58) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP ProBook 450 G10
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
  • Better webcam recording quality
Advantages of the Acer Aspire 5 (A515-58)
  • Around 81% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a bigger (~19%) battery – 50 against 42 watt-hours
  • 41% sharper screen – 141 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)

Value for money

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ProBook 450 G10
vs
Aspire 5 (A515-58)

Case

Weight 1.79 kg (3.95 lbs) 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs)
Dimensions 359.4 x 233.9 x 19.9 mm
14.15 x 9.21 x 0.78 inches		 362.9 x 237.5 x 17.9 mm
14.29 x 9.35 x 0.7 inches
Area 841 cm2 (130.3 inches2) 862 cm2 (133.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.8% ~77.9%
Side bezels 7 mm 8.8 mm
Colors Silver Gray
Material Top: Aluminum
Top: Aluminum
Middle: Plastic
Bottom: Plastic
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 1 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 100 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Sync technology No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Ambient light sensor No No
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:30 hr 1:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 45 / 65 W 65 W
Cable length 1 meters -
Weight of AC adapter 265 grams 264 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.2 GHz 1.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 5 (1P + 4E) 10 (2P + 8E)
Threads 6 12
L3 Cache 8 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (48 EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 15 W
Type - Integrated
Fabrication process - 10 nm
GPU base clock - 300 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1100 MHz
FLOPS - 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size - System Shared
Memory type - LPDDR5
Memory speed - 6.4 Gbps
Shading units (cores) - 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) - 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) - 20
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 6400 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.3 v5.2
Fingerprint Optional Optional
Infrared sensor Optional No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 2560 x 1440 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight - Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
