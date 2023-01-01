HP ProBook 450 G10 vs Acer Aspire 5 (A515-58)
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP ProBook 450 G10
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
- Better webcam recording quality
Advantages of the Acer Aspire 5 (A515-58)
- Around 81% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a bigger (~19%) battery – 50 against 42 watt-hours
- 41% sharper screen – 141 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
Value for money
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.79 kg (3.95 lbs)
|1.8 kg (3.97 lbs)
|Dimensions
|359.4 x 233.9 x 19.9 mm
14.15 x 9.21 x 0.78 inches
|362.9 x 237.5 x 17.9 mm
14.29 x 9.35 x 0.7 inches
|Area
|841 cm2 (130.3 inches2)
|862 cm2 (133.6 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~79.8%
|~77.9%
|Side bezels
|7 mm
|8.8 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Gray
|Material
|Top: Aluminum
|Top: Aluminum
Middle: Plastic
Bottom: Plastic
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|2
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|100 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1366 x 768 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Sync technology
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Ambient light sensor
|No
|No
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|1:30 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Left
|Charge power
|45 / 65 W
|65 W
|Cable length
|1 meters
|-
|Weight of AC adapter
|265 grams
|264 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.2 GHz
|1.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Cores
|5 (1P + 4E)
|10 (2P + 8E)
|Threads
|6
|12
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics (48 EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1598
1717
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4901
Aspire 5 (A515-58) +56%
7640
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1573
Aspire 5 (A515-58) +10%
1726
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
4142
Aspire 5 (A515-58) +81%
7489
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|15 W
|Type
|-
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|-
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|-
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|-
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|1.41 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|-
|System Shared
|Memory type
|-
|LPDDR5
|Memory speed
|-
|6.4 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|-
|640
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|-
|40
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|-
|20
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|6400 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x128 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.3
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|Optional
|Infrared sensor
|Optional
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|2560 x 1440
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|1x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|-
|Yes
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.
