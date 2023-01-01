Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (250 nits, Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (250 nits, Touch) 1920 x 1080 (400 nits) 2560 x 1440 1920 x 1080 Battery - 42 Wh 51 Wh 50 Wh CPU - Intel Processor U300 Intel Core i3 1315U Intel Core i5 1335U Intel Core i5 1340P Intel Core i5 1345U Intel Core i7 1360P - Intel Core i5 1335U Intel Core i7 1355U RAM - 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP ProBook 450 G10 Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) Better webcam recording quality Advantages of the Acer Aspire 5 (A515-58) Around 81% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 81% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Features a bigger (~19%) battery – 50 against 42 watt-hours

Features a bigger (~19%) battery – 50 against 42 watt-hours 41% sharper screen – 141 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)

Case Weight 1.79 kg (3.95 lbs) 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs) Dimensions 359.4 x 233.9 x 19.9 mm

14.15 x 9.21 x 0.78 inches 362.9 x 237.5 x 17.9 mm

Colors Silver Gray Material Top: Aluminum

Top: Aluminum

Middle: Plastic

Bottom: Plastic

Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 1 2

Display 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (250 nits, Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (250 nits, Touch) 1920 x 1080 (400 nits) 2560 x 1440 1920 x 1080 Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 100 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Sync technology No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Ambient light sensor No No Max. brightness ProBook 450 G10 250 nits Aspire 5 (A515-58) 250 nits

Battery Capacity 42 Wh 51 Wh 50 Wh Full charging time 1:30 hr 1:30 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Left Charge power 45 / 65 W 65 W Cable length 1 meters - Weight of AC adapter 265 grams 264 grams

Graphics Card GPU name undefined Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP - 15 W Type - Integrated Fabrication process - 10 nm GPU base clock - 300 MHz GPU boost clock - 1100 MHz FLOPS - 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size - System Shared Memory type - LPDDR5 Memory speed - 6.4 Gbps Shading units (cores) - 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) - 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) - 20 GPU performance ProBook 450 G10 n/a Aspire 5 (A515-58) 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB Channels 1x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 6400 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.3 v5.2 Fingerprint Optional Optional Infrared sensor Optional No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 2560 x 1440 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight - Yes Touchpad Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

