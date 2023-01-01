Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (250 nits, Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (250 nits, Touch) 1920 x 1080 (400 nits) 2560 x 1440 - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (60Hz) 1920 x 1080 (120Hz) Battery - 42 Wh 51 Wh - 41 Wh 54 Wh CPU - Intel Processor U300 Intel Core i3 1315U Intel Core i5 1335U Intel Core i5 1340P Intel Core i5 1345U Intel Core i7 1360P - Intel Processor U300 Intel Core i3 1305U Intel Core i5 1335U Intel Core i7 1355U RAM - 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB - 4GB 8GB 12GB 16GB Storage - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP ProBook 450 G10 Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Better webcam recording quality Provides 14% higher max. screen brightness: 250 vs 220 nits Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 3530 Can run popular games at about 122-167% higher FPS

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.79 kg (3.95 lbs) 1.66 kg (3.66 lbs) Dimensions 359.4 x 233.9 x 19.9 mm

14.15 x 9.21 x 0.78 inches 358.5 x 234.9 x 16.96-19.99 mm

14.11 x 9.25 x 0.67-0.79 inches Area 841 cm2 (130.3 inches2) 842 cm2 (130.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.8% ~79.7% Side bezels 7 mm 6.6 mm Colors Silver Black Material Top: Aluminum

Plastic Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 1 1

Display 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (250 nits, Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (250 nits, Touch) 1920 x 1080 (400 nits) 2560 x 1440 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (60Hz) 1920 x 1080 (120Hz) Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD TN LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 100 ppi 100 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels HDR support No No Sync technology No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Ambient light sensor No No Display tests Contrast - 400:1 Response time - 20 ms Max. brightness ProBook 450 G10 +14% 250 nits Inspiron 15 3530 220 nits

Battery Capacity 42 Wh 51 Wh 41 Wh 54 Wh Voltage - 11.25 V Full charging time 1:30 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes No Charging port position Right Left Charge power 45 / 65 W 65 W Cable length 1 meters 1 meters Weight of AC adapter 265 grams -

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 (48 EU) GeForce MX550 2GB TGP 15 W 25 W Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1065 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1320 MHz FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 2 GB Memory type DDR4 GDDR6 Memory bus - 64 bit Memory speed 3.2 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 384 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 32 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 12 16 GPU performance ProBook 450 G10 0.84 TFLOPS Inspiron 15 3530 +222% 2.703 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 4GB 8GB 12GB 16GB Channels 1x4 GB 1x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 32 GB 16 GB

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x128 GB 1x128 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3204, Realtek ALC3254 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power - 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 2 1

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.3 v5.3 Fingerprint Optional No Infrared sensor Optional No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 2560 x 1440 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Optional No Touchpad Size - 11.5 x 8.0 cm Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

Further details Notes on ProBook 450 G10: - Features an optional camera with either 1280 x 720 or 2560 x 1440 resolution.

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.