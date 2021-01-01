Home > Laptop comparison > ProBook 450 G8 or MacBook Pro 16 (2021) – what's better?

HP ProBook 450 G8 vs Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)

42 out of 100
HP ProBook 450 G8
VS
84 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
HP ProBook 450 G8
From $909
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
From $2499
Display 3456 x 2234
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP ProBook 450 G8 and Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP ProBook 450 G8
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 720 grams less (around 1.59 lbs)
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~122%) battery – 100 against 45 watt-hours
  • Can run popular games at about 46-63% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 300% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 250 nits
  • 154% sharper screen – 254 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Better webcam recording quality

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ProBook 450 G8
vs
MacBook Pro 16 (2021)

Case

Weight 1.38 kg (3.04 lbs) 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs)
Dimensions 359.4 x 236.7 x 19.8 mm
14.15 x 9.32 x 0.78 inches		 355.7 x 248.1 x 16.8 mm
14 x 9.77 x 0.66 inches
Area 851 cm2 (131.9 inches2) 882 cm2 (136.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.9% ~86.2%
Side bezels 7 mm 3.4 mm
Colors Silver Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 1 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 16.2 inches
Type TN LCD Mini LED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 100 ppi 254 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 3456 x 2234 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Max. brightness
ProBook 450 G8
250 nits
MacBook Pro 16 (2021) +300%
1000 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left, Right
Charge power 45 / 65 W 140 W
Cable length 1 meters -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.8 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo frequency - 3.2 GHz
Cores 2 10
Threads 2 10
L3 Cache 4 MB -
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 EUs Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 30 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 720-1395 MHz 450 MHz
GPU boost clock 930-1575 MHz 1278 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 5.2 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5
Memory bus 64 bit 256 bit
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 6.4 Gbps
Shading units 896 2048
DirectX support 12 -
GPU performance
ProBook 450 G8
2.822 TFLOPS
MacBook Pro 16 (2021) +84%
5.2 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x16 GB 4x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 6400 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 4.2
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Microphones 2 -

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Optional Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
