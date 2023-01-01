Home > Laptop comparison > ProBook 450 G8 or MacBook Pro 16 (2023) – what's better?

HP ProBook 450 G8 vs Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2023)

40 out of 100
HP ProBook 450 G8
VS
73 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2023)
HP ProBook 450 G8
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2023)
Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
3456 x 2234
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP ProBook 450 G8 and Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2023) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP ProBook 450 G8
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 770 grams less (around 1.7 lbs)
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2023)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~122%) battery – 100 against 45 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 154% sharper screen – 254 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 250 nits

Value for money

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ProBook 450 G8
vs
MacBook Pro 16 (2023)

Case

Weight 1.38 kg (3.04 lbs) 2.15 kg (4.74 lbs)
Dimensions 359.4 x 236.7 x 19.8 mm
14.15 x 9.32 x 0.78 inches		 355.7 x 248.1 x 16.8 mm
14 x 9.77 x 0.66 inches
Area 851 cm2 (131.9 inches2) 882 cm2 (136.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.9% ~86.2%
Side bezels 7 mm 3.4 mm
Colors Silver Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 135°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal - No
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level (max. load) - 43.2 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 16.2 inches
Type TN LCD Mini LED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 100 ppi 254 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 3456 x 2234 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast - 504000:1
sRGB color space - 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 88.5%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 99%
Response time - 63 ms
Max. brightness
ProBook 450 G8
250 nits
MacBook Pro 16 (2023) +100%
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V -
Full charging time 2:10 hr 1:25 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left, Right
Charge power 45 / 65 W 140 W
Cable length 1 meters 2 meters
Weight of AC adapter - 353 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.8 GHz 3.5 GHz
Cores 2 12 (8P + 4E)
Threads 2 12
L3 Cache 4 MB -
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 EUs Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core)
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 35 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock - 450 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1398 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 6.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5
Memory bus 64 bit 256 bit
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 6.4 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 896 2432
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 152
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 76
GPU performance
ProBook 450 G8
2.822 TFLOPS
MacBook Pro 16 (2023) +141%
6.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 4x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 6400 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 4.2
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness - 86.1 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5 v5.3
Fingerprint Optional Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1 mm
Touchpad
Size - 15.5 x 9.9 cm
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
Further details
Notes on MacBook Pro 16 (2023):
    - Entry-level configuration includes a 10-core CPU and 16-core GPU, contrasting the 12-core CPU and 19-core GPU we tested, resulting in roughly a 15% multi-core performance reduction.
    - Entry-level configuration featuring 512 GB storage uses slower single-channel SSD, whereas 1 TB or larger versions incorporate dual-channel SSDs.
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2023) and HP ProBook 450 G8 or ask any questions
