HP ProBook 450 G8 vs Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP ProBook 450 G8
- Easier to carry: weighs 270 grams less (around 0.6 lbs)
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 167-228% higher FPS
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Features a much bigger (~69%) battery – 76 against 45 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
- 62% sharper screen – 162 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Provides 60% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 250 nits
- Much smaller footprint: 17% more compact case (109.7 vs 131.9 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.38 kg (3.04 lbs)
|1.65 kg (3.64 lbs)
|Dimensions
|359.4 x 236.7 x 19.8 mm
14.15 x 9.32 x 0.78 inches
|312 x 227 x 18.5-19.5 mm
12.28 x 8.94 x 0.73-0.77 inches
|Area
|851 cm2 (131.9 inches2)
|708 cm2 (109.8 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~78.9%
|~80.2%
|Side bezels
|7 mm
|5.3 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|White, Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|180°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Yes
|Number of fans
|1
|2
|Noise level (max. load)
|-
|45 dB
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|TN LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|144 Hz
|PPI
|100 ppi
|162 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1366 x 768 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|1041:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|99.8%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|86.3%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|98.5%
|Response time
|-
|3 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.4 V
|-
|Full charging time
|2:10 hr
|2:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Left
|Charge power
|45 / 65 W
|100 / 240 W
|Cable length
|1 meters
|-
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|730 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.8 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|-
|4.7 GHz
|Cores
|2
|8
|Threads
|2
|16
|L3 Cache
|4 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 EUs
|AMD Radeon 680M
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|6 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
599
1681
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1138
10248
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|100 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|-
|MUX
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|7 nm
|GPU base clock
|-
|1700 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|-
|2000 MHz
|FLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|11.4 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|2 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~8-10 Gbps
|~14 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|896
|1792
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|56
|112
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
|64
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x128 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC285
|Speakers
|2.0
|4.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
|Loudness
|-
|80 dB
|Microphones
|2
|3
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|-
|13.0 x 7.6 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.
