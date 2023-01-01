You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 CPU - Intel Celeron 6305 Intel Pentium Gold 7505 Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i5 1145G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Intel Core i7 1185G7 - AMD Ryzen 7 6800H AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS GPU GeForce MX450 2GB - Radeon RX 6700S 8GB Radeon RX 6800S 8GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB 24GB 32GB Storage - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP ProBook 450 G8 Easier to carry: weighs 270 grams less (around 0.6 lbs)

Easier to carry: weighs 270 grams less (around 0.6 lbs) User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz Can run popular games at about 167-228% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 167-228% higher FPS Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1 Features a much bigger (~69%) battery – 76 against 45 watt-hours

Features a much bigger (~69%) battery – 76 against 45 watt-hours Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface 62% sharper screen – 162 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)

62% sharper screen – 162 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI) Provides 60% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 250 nits

Provides 60% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 250 nits Much smaller footprint: 17% more compact case (109.7 vs 131.9 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.38 kg (3.04 lbs) 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs) Dimensions 359.4 x 236.7 x 19.8 mm

14.15 x 9.32 x 0.78 inches 312 x 227 x 18.5-19.5 mm

12.28 x 8.94 x 0.73-0.77 inches Area 851 cm2 (131.9 inches2) 708 cm2 (109.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~78.9% ~80.2% Side bezels 7 mm 5.3 mm Colors Silver White, Black Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No Yes Number of fans 1 2 Noise level (max. load) - 45 dB

Display 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 Size 15.6 inches 14 inches Type TN LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz PPI 100 ppi 162 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast - 1041:1 sRGB color space - 99.8% Adobe RGB profile - 86.3% DCI-P3 color gamut - 98.5% Response time - 3 ms Max. brightness ProBook 450 G8 250 nits ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) +60% 400 nits

Battery Capacity 45 Wh 76 Wh Voltage 11.4 V - Full charging time 2:10 hr 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Left Charge power 45 / 65 W 100 / 240 W Cable length 1 meters - Weigh of AC adapter - 730 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX450 2GB Radeon RX 6700S 8GB Radeon RX 6800S 8GB TGP - 100 W Nvidia Optimus - MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 12 nm 7 nm GPU base clock - 1700 MHz GPU boost clock - 2000 MHz FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 11.4 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB 8 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 64 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps ~14 Gbps Shading units (cores) 896 1792 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 112 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 64 GPU performance ProBook 450 G8 2.822 TFLOPS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) +304% 11.4 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 24GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR4 DDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x128 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC285 Speakers 2.0 4.0 Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness - 80 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5 v5.2 Fingerprint Optional No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size - 13.0 x 7.6 cm Surface Plastic - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.