41 out of 100
HP ProBook 450 G8
VS
67 out of 100
ASUS TUF Gaming A15 FA506
HP ProBook 450 G8
From $909
ASUS TUF Gaming A15 FA506
Display
CPU
GPU GeForce MX450
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP ProBook 450 G8 and ASUS TUF Gaming A15 FA506 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP ProBook 450 G8
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 920 grams less (around 2.03 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (131.9 vs 142.7 square inches)
Advantages of the ASUS TUF Gaming A15 FA506
  • Can run popular games at about 158-216% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~100%) battery – 90 against 45 watt-hours
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • 41% sharper screen – 141 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ProBook 450 G8
vs
TUF Gaming A15 FA506

Case

Weight 1.38 kg (3.04 lbs) 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
Width 359.4 mm (14.15 inches) 359.8 mm (14.17 inches)
Height 236.7 mm (9.32 inches) 256 mm (10.08 inches)
Thickness 19.8 mm (0.78 inches) 24.5 mm (0.96 inches)
Area 851 cm2 (131.9 inches2) 921 cm2 (142.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.9% ~72.9%
Side bezels 7 mm 7.2 mm
Colors Silver Black, Gray
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type TN LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 100 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 45 / 65 W 200 W
Cable length 1 meters -

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.2
Fingerprint - No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.8 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency - 4.2 GHz
Cores 2 6
Threads 2 12
L3 Cache 4 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 Radeon RX Vega 6
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 720-1395 MHz 816-1387 MHz
GPU boost clock 930-1575 MHz 1283-1703 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 10.94 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB 6 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 64 bit 192 bit
Memory clock 1250 MHz (Effective - 8000-10000 MHz) 1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz)
Shading units 896 3840
DirectX support 12 12
Max. resolution - 3840x2160 - 60 Hz

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x16 GB 1x16 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

