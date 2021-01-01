Home > Laptop comparison > ProBook 450 G8 or VivoBook S15 M533 – what's better?

HP ProBook 450 G8 vs ASUS VivoBook S15 M533

54 out of 100
HP ProBook 450 G8
VS
54 out of 100
ASUS VivoBook S15 M533
HP ProBook 450 G8
From $909
ASUS VivoBook S15 M533
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP ProBook 450 G8 and ASUS VivoBook S15 M533 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP ProBook 450 G8
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 420 grams less (around 0.93 lbs)
Advantages of the ASUS VivoBook S15 M533
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 50 against 45 watt-hours
  • Provides 60% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 250 nits
  • 41% sharper screen – 141 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ProBook 450 G8
vs
VivoBook S15 M533

Case

Weight 1.38 kg (3.04 lbs) 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs)
Width 359.4 mm (14.15 inches) 359.8 mm (14.17 inches)
Height 236.7 mm (9.32 inches) 233.8 mm (9.2 inches)
Thickness 19.8 mm (0.78 inches) 16.1 mm (0.63 inches)
Area 851 cm2 (131.9 inches2) 841 cm2 (130.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.9% ~79.8%
Side bezels 7 mm 7.2 mm
Colors Silver White, Black, Green, Red
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type TN LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 100 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space - 100%
Max. brightness
ProBook 450 G8
250 nits
VivoBook S15 M533 +60%
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V 11.55 V
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 45 / 65 W 65 W
Cable length 1 meters -

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.8 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency - 4 GHz
Cores 2 6
Threads 2 12
L3 Cache 4 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 720-1395 MHz 0 MHz
GPU boost clock 930-1575 MHz 1600 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS -
Memory size 2 GB 0 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 System Shared
Memory bus 64 bit -
Memory clock 1250 MHz (Effective - 8000-10000 MHz) 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
Shading units 896 448
DirectX support 12 12.1

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x16 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

