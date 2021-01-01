Home > Laptop comparison > ProBook 450 G8 or Inspiron 15 5510 – what's better?

HP ProBook 450 G8 vs Dell Inspiron 15 5510

41 out of 100
HP ProBook 450 G8
VS
39 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 15 5510
HP ProBook 450 G8
From $909
Dell Inspiron 15 5510
From $1923
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 45 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP ProBook 450 G8 and Dell Inspiron 15 5510 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP ProBook 450 G8
  • Can run popular games at about 354-482% higher FPS
  • Easier to carry: weighs 250 grams less (around 0.55 lbs)
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 5510
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~13%) battery – 51 against 45 watt-hours

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ProBook 450 G8
vs
Inspiron 15 5510

Case

Weight 1.38 kg (3.04 lbs) 1.63 kg (3.59 lbs)
Width 359.4 mm (14.15 inches) 356 mm (14.02 inches)
Height 236.7 mm (9.32 inches) 228.9 mm (9.01 inches)
Thickness 19.8 mm (0.78 inches) 17.9 mm (0.7 inches)
Area 851 cm2 (131.9 inches2) 815 cm2 (126.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.9% ~82.4%
Side bezels 7 mm 5.3 mm
Colors Silver Silver, Blue
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type TN LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 100 ppi 100 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 45 / 65 W 0 W
Cable length 1 meters -

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos No -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.1
Fingerprint - No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.8 GHz 1.6 GHz
Turbo frequency - 4.2 GHz
Cores 2 4
Threads 2 8
L3 Cache 4 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 Intel UHD Graphics 620
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 14 nm
GPU base clock 720-1395 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 930-1575 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 0.38 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB 0 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 System Shared
Memory bus 64 bit -
Memory clock 1250 MHz (Effective - 8000-10000 MHz) 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
Shading units 896 192
DirectX support 12 12
Max. resolution - 4096x2304 - 60 Hz

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x16 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. HP ProBook 450 G8 vs 640 G8
2. HP ProBook 450 G8 vs 630 G8
3. HP ProBook 450 G8 vs 650 G8
4. Dell Inspiron 15 5510 vs XPS 17 9700
5. Dell Inspiron 15 5510 vs ASUS VivoBook 15 X513 (K513)
6. Dell Inspiron 15 5510 vs G5 15 5500
7. Dell Inspiron 15 5510 vs ASUS VivoBook 15 M513
8. Dell Inspiron 15 5510 vs Inspiron 15 5502

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell Inspiron 15 5510 and HP ProBook 450 G8 or ask any questions
EnglishРусский