Advantages of the HP ProBook 450 G8
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 520 grams less (around 1.15 lbs)
- Can run popular games at about 6-8% higher FPS
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 7506 (2-in-1)
- Features a bigger (~18%) battery – 53 against 45 watt-hours
- Display has support for touch input
- 41% sharper screen – 141 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Provides 8% higher max. screen brightness: 270 vs 250 nits
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.38 kg (3.04 lbs)
|1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
|Dimensions
|359.4 x 236.7 x 19.8 mm
14.15 x 9.32 x 0.78 inches
|356.2 x 238.4 x 16.4-17.9 mm
14.02 x 9.39 x 0.65-0.7 inches
|Area
|851 cm2 (131.9 inches2)
|849 cm2 (131.6 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~78.9%
|~79%
|Side bezels
|7 mm
|5.4 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Black, Silver
|Transformer
|No
|Yes
|Opening angle
|-
|360°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
|Noise level
|-
|47 dB
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|TN LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|100 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1366 x 768 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|Yes
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Contrast
|-
|600:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|97%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|62.9%
|Response time
|-
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.4 V
|15.2 V
|Full charging time
|-
|4:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Left
|Charge power
|45 / 65 W
|65 / 90 W
|Cable length
|1 meters
|-
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|294 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.8 GHz
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|-
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|2
|4
|Threads
|2
|8
|L3 Cache
|4 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 EUs
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
626
1302
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1153
4235
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|-
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|-
|1650 MHz
|FLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|2.534 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|2 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR4
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~8-10 Gbps
|~4.3 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|896
|768
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|56
|48
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
|24
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x16 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|4267 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC3254
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|-
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|-
|81.6 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|-
|11.5 x 8.0 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
