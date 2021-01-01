ProBook 450 G8 or Latitude 3320 – what's better?

HP ProBook 450 G8 vs Dell Latitude 3320 42 out of 100 VS 49 out of 100 HP ProBook 450 G8 From $909 Dell Latitude 3320 From $730

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 1920 x 1080 Battery 45 Wh - 41 Wh 54 Wh CPU - Intel Celeron 6305 Intel Pentium Gold 7505 Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i5 1145G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Intel Core i7 1185G7 - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i5 1145G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 4GB 8GB 16GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 128GB 256GB 512GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP ProBook 450 G8 Can run popular games at about 130-177% higher FPS

Features a a little bigger (~10%) battery – 45 against 41 watt-hours

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) Advantages of the Dell Latitude 3320 Easier to carry: weighs 220 grams less (around 0.49 lbs)

66% sharper screen – 166 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)

Much smaller footprint: 27% more compact case (96.7 vs 131.9 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.38 kg (3.04 lbs) 1.16 kg (2.56 lbs) Dimensions 359.4 x 236.7 x 19.8 mm

14.15 x 9.32 x 0.78 inches 305.9 x 204 x 15.6 mm

12.04 x 8.03 x 0.61 inches Area 851 cm2 (131.9 inches2) 624 cm2 (96.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~78.9% ~78.1% Side bezels 7 mm 5.8 mm Colors Silver Silver Transformer No No Opening angle - 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1

Display 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 1920 x 1080 Size 15.6 inches 13.3 inches Type TN LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 100 ppi 166 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast - 600:1 sRGB color space - 52% Response time - 35 ms Max. brightness ProBook 450 G8 250 nits Latitude 3320 250 nits

Battery Capacity 45 Wh 41 Wh 54 Wh Voltage 11.4 V 11.25 V Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Left Charge power 45 / 65 W 65 W Cable length 1 meters -

CPU CPU name Intel Celeron 6305 Intel Pentium Gold 7505 Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i5 1145G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Intel Core i7 1185G7 Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i5 1145G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Base frequency 1.8 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz Turbo frequency - 4.1 GHz Cores 2 2 Threads 2 4 L3 Cache 4 MB 6 MB Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 EUs Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) ProBook 450 G8 614 Latitude 3320 +102% 1238 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) ProBook 450 G8 1169 Latitude 3320 +122% 2601 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) ProBook 450 G8 n/a Latitude 3320 1349 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) ProBook 450 G8 n/a Latitude 3320 2434

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX450 Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 TGP - 15 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 720-1395 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 930-1575 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X Memory bus 64 bit - Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 4.27 Gbps Shading units 896 384 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance ProBook 450 G8 +236% 2.822 TFLOPS Latitude 3320 0.84 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 4GB 8GB 16GB Channels 1x16 GB 1x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 4267 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR4X Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 128GB 256GB 512GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x128 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3204 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power - 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5.1 Fingerprint Optional No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size - 10.5 x 6.5 cm Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

