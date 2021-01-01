Home > Laptop comparison > ProBook 450 G8 or Latitude 3420 – what's better?

HP ProBook 450 G8 vs Dell Latitude 3420

42 out of 100
HP ProBook 450 G8
VS
43 out of 100
Dell Latitude 3420
HP ProBook 450 G8
From $909
Dell Latitude 3420
From $840
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 45 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP ProBook 450 G8 and Dell Latitude 3420 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP ProBook 450 G8
  • Can run popular games at about 130-177% higher FPS
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 140 grams less (around 0.31 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a a little bigger (~10%) battery – 45 against 41 watt-hours
  • Backlit keyboard
  • Provides 14% higher max. screen brightness: 250 vs 220 nits
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 3420
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Much smaller footprint: 13% more compact case (114.2 vs 131.9 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ProBook 450 G8
vs
Latitude 3420

Case

Weight 1.38 kg (3.04 lbs) 1.52 kg (3.35 lbs)
Dimensions 359.4 x 236.7 x 19.8 mm
14.15 x 9.32 x 0.78 inches		 326 x 226 x 17.6 mm
12.83 x 8.9 x 0.69 inches
Area 851 cm2 (131.9 inches2) 737 cm2 (114.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.9% ~73.3%
Side bezels 7 mm 8.1 mm
Colors Silver Black
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 15.6 inches 14 inches
Type TN LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 100 ppi 112 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 300:1
Response time - 25 ms
Max. brightness
ProBook 450 G8 +14%
250 nits
Latitude 3420
220 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V 11.25 V
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 45 / 65 W 65 W
Cable length 1 meters -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.8 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency - 4.1 GHz
Cores 2 2
Threads 2 4
L3 Cache 4 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 EUs Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
ProBook 450 G8
1169
Latitude 3420 +120%
2571
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 15 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 720-1395 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 930-1575 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 DDR4
Memory bus 64 bit -
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units 896 384
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
ProBook 450 G8 +236%
2.822 TFLOPS
Latitude 3420
0.84 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x16 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3204
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.1
Fingerprint Optional Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 -
DisplayPort No -
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes No
Touchpad
Size - 11.5 x 7.0 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell Latitude 3420 and HP ProBook 450 G8 or ask any questions
