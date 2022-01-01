HP ProBook 450 G8 vs Dell Latitude 5530
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP ProBook 450 G8
- Easier to carry: weighs 210 grams less (around 0.46 lbs)
- Features a a little bigger (~10%) battery – 45 against 41 watt-hours
- Provides 14% higher max. screen brightness: 250 vs 220 nits
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 5530
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Better webcam recording quality
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.38 kg (3.04 lbs)
|1.59 kg (3.51 lbs)
|Dimensions
|359.4 x 236.7 x 19.8 mm
14.15 x 9.32 x 0.78 inches
|357.9 x 233.3 x 20.77-22.15 mm
14.09 x 9.19 x 0.82-0.87 inches
|Area
|851 cm2 (131.9 inches2)
|835 cm2 (129.5 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~78.9%
|~80.4%
|Side bezels
|7 mm
|6.3 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|TN LCD
|TN LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|100 ppi
|100 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1366 x 768 pixels
|1366 x 768 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.4 V
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|-
|Replaceable
|No
|-
|Fast charging
|Yes
|-
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|-
|Charging port position
|Right
|-
|Charge power
|45 / 65 W
|60 / 65 / 90 W
|Cable length
|1 meters
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.8 GHz
|1.2 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|-
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|2
|6
|Threads
|2
|8
|L3 Cache
|4 MB
|10 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 EUs
|Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
626
Latitude 5530 +129%
1433
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1153
Latitude 5530 +233%
3845
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|12 nm
|FLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|2 GB
|2 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|64 bit
|Memory speed
|~8-10 Gbps
|~8-10 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|896
|896
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|56
|56
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
|32
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x16 GB
|1x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|-
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Surface
|Plastic
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
