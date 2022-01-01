You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 1920 x 1080 Battery 45 Wh - 41 Wh 54 Wh CPU - Intel Celeron 6305 Intel Pentium Gold 7505 Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i5 1145G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Intel Core i7 1185G7 - AMD Ryzen 3 5300U AMD Ryzen 5 5500U AMD Ryzen 7 5700U RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP ProBook 450 G8 Easier to carry: weighs 250 grams less (around 0.55 lbs)

Features a a little bigger (~10%) battery – 45 against 41 watt-hours Advantages of the Dell Vostro 15 5515 Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio

41% sharper screen – 141 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.38 kg (3.04 lbs) 1.63 kg (3.59 lbs) Dimensions 359.4 x 236.7 x 19.8 mm

14.15 x 9.32 x 0.78 inches 356.06 x 228.9 x 17.99 mm

14.02 x 9.01 x 0.71 inches Area 851 cm2 (131.9 inches2) 815 cm2 (126.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~78.9% ~82.3% Side bezels 7 mm 5.3 mm Colors Silver Gray Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1

Display 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 1920 x 1080 Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type TN LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 100 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast - 500:1 sRGB color space - 54% Response time - 35 ms Max. brightness ProBook 450 G8 250 nits Vostro 15 5515 250 nits

Battery Capacity 45 Wh 41 Wh 54 Wh Voltage 11.4 V 11.25 V Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Left Charge power 45 / 65 W 65 W Cable length 1 meters -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX450 Radeon RX Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000) TGP - 15 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 12 nm 7 nm GPU base clock - 0 MHz GPU boost clock - 1500 MHz FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS - Memory size 2 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 DDR4 Memory bus 64 bit - Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 896 384 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 24 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 8 GPU performance ProBook 450 G8 2.822 TFLOPS Vostro 15 5515 n/a

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x16 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power - 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5.1 Fingerprint Optional Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.3 mm Touchpad Size - 11.5 x 8.0 cm Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

