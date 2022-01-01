Home > Laptop comparison > ProBook 450 G8 or XPS 13 9310 – what's better?

HP ProBook 450 G8 vs Dell XPS 13 9310

40 out of 100
HP ProBook 450 G8
VS
49 out of 100
Dell XPS 13 9310
HP ProBook 450 G8
Dell XPS 13 9310
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP ProBook 450 G8 and Dell XPS 13 9310 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP ProBook 450 G8
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 130-177% higher FPS
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 9310
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 180 grams less (around 0.4 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 12% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~16%) battery – 52 against 45 watt-hours
  • Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 250 nits
  • 69% sharper screen – 169 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 31% more compact case (91.3 vs 131.9 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ProBook 450 G8
vs
XPS 13 9310

Case

Weight 1.38 kg (3.04 lbs) 1.2 kg (2.65 lbs)
Dimensions 359.4 x 236.7 x 19.8 mm
14.15 x 9.32 x 0.78 inches		 296 x 199 x 15 mm
11.65 x 7.83 x 0.59 inches
Area 851 cm2 (131.9 inches2) 589 cm2 (91.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.9% ~88.4%
Side bezels 7 mm 3.7 mm
Colors Silver White, Black
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level - 36.6 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 13.4 inches
Type TN LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 100 ppi 169 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1200:1
sRGB color space - 100%
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness
ProBook 450 G8
250 nits
XPS 13 9310 +100%
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V 7.6 V
Full charging time - 3:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left, Right
Charge power 45 / 65 W 45 W
Cable length 1 meters -
Weigh of AC adapter - 218 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.8 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency - 4.1 GHz
Cores 2 2
Threads 2 4
L3 Cache 4 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 EUs Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
ProBook 450 G8
626
XPS 13 9310 +92%
1203
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
ProBook 450 G8
1153
XPS 13 9310 +112%
2440
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 15 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock - 300 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1100 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X
Memory bus 64 bit -
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 896 384
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 24
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 12
GPU performance
ProBook 450 G8 +236%
2.822 TFLOPS
XPS 13 9310
0.84 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x16 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4267 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3281-CG
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness - 84.6 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.1
Fingerprint Optional Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.1
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1 mm
Touchpad
Size - 11.2 x 6.4 cm
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

