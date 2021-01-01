HP ProBook 450 G8 vs Gigabyte G5 (2021)
HP ProBook 450 G8
Review
Performance
System and application performance
82
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
61
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
56
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
62
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
71
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
60
NanoReview Score
63
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP ProBook 450 G8
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 820 grams less (around 1.81 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (131.9 vs 144.3 square inches)
Advantages of the Gigabyte G5 (2021)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 90-123% higher FPS
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- 41% sharper screen – 141 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.38 kg (3.04 lbs)
|2.2 kg (4.85 lbs)
|Width
|359.4 mm (14.15 inches)
|361 mm (14.21 inches)
|Height
|236.7 mm (9.32 inches)
|258 mm (10.16 inches)
|Thickness
|19.8 mm (0.78 inches)
|24.9 mm (0.98 inches)
|Area
|851 cm2 (131.9 inches2)
|931 cm2 (144.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~78.9%
|~72.1%
|Side bezels
|7 mm
|7.8 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|2
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|TN LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|144 Hz
|PPI
|100 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1366 x 768 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|sRGB color space
|-
|99%
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.4 V
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Bottom
|Charge power
|45 / 65 W
|150 W
|Cable length
|1 meters
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.8 GHz
|2.2-2.7 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|-
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|2
|6
|Threads
|2
|12
|L3 Cache
|4 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
607
G5 (2021) +136%
1433
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1089
G5 (2021) +360%
5012
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
n/a
3768
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|75 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|-
|Yes
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|720-1395 MHz
|735-1463 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|930-1575 MHz
|1035-1695 MHz
|FLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|7.46 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|2 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~8-10 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units
|896
|2560
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x16 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|-
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Below the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|1x v1.4
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
