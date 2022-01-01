You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) CPU - Intel Celeron 6305 Intel Pentium Gold 7505 Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i5 1145G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Intel Core i7 1185G7 - Intel Core i3 1215U Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i5 1245U Intel Core i5 1250P Intel Core i7 1265U Intel Core i7 1270P RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP ProBook 450 G8 Easier to carry: weighs 360 grams less (around 0.79 lbs)

Can run popular games at about 53-73% higher FPS Advantages of the HP EliteBook 650 G9 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Features a bigger (~13%) battery – 51 against 45 watt-hours

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Provides 60% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 250 nits

41% sharper screen – 141 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.38 kg (3.04 lbs) 1.74 kg (3.84 lbs) Dimensions 359.4 x 236.7 x 19.8 mm

14.15 x 9.32 x 0.78 inches 359.4 x 233.9 x 19.9 mm

14.15 x 9.21 x 0.78 inches Area 851 cm2 (131.9 inches2) 841 cm2 (130.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~78.9% ~79.8% Side bezels 7 mm 7 mm Colors Silver Silver Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1

Display 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type TN LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 100 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No - Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Max. brightness ProBook 450 G8 250 nits EliteBook 650 G9 +60% 400 nits

Battery Capacity 45 Wh 51 Wh Voltage 11.4 V - Full charging time 2:10 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Right Charge power 45 / 65 W 45 / 65 W Cable length 1 meters 1 meters

CPU CPU name Intel Celeron 6305 Intel Pentium Gold 7505 Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i5 1145G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Intel Core i7 1185G7 Intel Core i3 1215U Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i5 1245U Intel Core i5 1250P Intel Core i7 1265U Intel Core i7 1270P Base frequency 1.8 GHz 1.2 GHz Turbo frequency - 4.4 GHz Cores 2 6 Threads 2 8 L3 Cache 4 MB 10 MB Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 EUs Intel UHD Graphics (64EU) Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) ProBook 450 G8 599 EliteBook 650 G9 +160% 1560 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) ProBook 450 G8 1138 EliteBook 650 G9 +317% 4747 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) ProBook 450 G8 n/a EliteBook 650 G9 5541

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX450 2GB Intel UHD Graphics (64EU) TGP - 45 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm GPU base clock - 300 MHz GPU boost clock - 1400 MHz FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 1.43 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 DDR4 Memory bus 64 bit - Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 896 512 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 32 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 16 GPU performance ProBook 450 G8 +97% 2.822 TFLOPS EliteBook 650 G9 1.43 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5 v5.2 Fingerprint Optional Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Surface Plastic - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.