Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP ProBook 450 G8 Can run popular games at about 55-75% higher FPS

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio Advantages of the HP EliteBook 830 G8 Slightly easier to carry: weighs 120 grams less (around 0.26 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Features a bigger (~18%) battery – 53 against 45 watt-hours

Provides 300% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 250 nits

66% sharper screen – 166 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)

Much smaller footprint: 26% more compact case (97.5 vs 131.9 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.38 kg (3.04 lbs) 1.26 kg (2.78 lbs) Dimensions 359.4 x 236.7 x 19.8 mm

14.15 x 9.32 x 0.78 inches 307.6 x 204.5 x 17.8 mm

12.11 x 8.05 x 0.7 inches Area 851 cm2 (131.9 inches2) 629 cm2 (97.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~78.9% ~77.5% Side bezels 7 mm 6.6 mm Colors Silver Silver Transformer No No Opening angle - 160° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level - 35.4 dB

Display 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Size 15.6 inches 13.3 inches Type TN LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 100 ppi 166 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast - 2962:1 sRGB color space - 94.5% Adobe RGB profile - 71.1% DCI-P3 color gamut - 69.2% Response time - 37 ms Max. brightness ProBook 450 G8 250 nits EliteBook 830 G8 +300% 1000 nits

Battery Capacity 45 Wh 53 Wh Voltage 11.4 V - Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Right Charge power 45 / 65 W 45 / 65 W Cable length 1 meters - Weigh of AC adapter - 310 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX450 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP - 15 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm GPU base clock - 300 MHz GPU boost clock - 1100 MHz FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 DDR4 Memory bus 64 bit - Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 896 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 20 GPU performance ProBook 450 G8 +100% 2.822 TFLOPS EliteBook 830 G8 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 1x16 GB 1x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x128 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No No Loudness - 71.9 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5 Fingerprint Optional Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size - 11.0 x 6.3 cm Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

