Home > Laptop comparison > ProBook 450 G8 or ENVY x360 13 (2021) – what's better?

HP ProBook 450 G8 vs ENVY x360 13 (2021)

40 out of 100
HP ProBook 450 G8
VS
52 out of 100
HP ENVY x360 13 (2021)
HP ProBook 450 G8
HP ENVY x360 13 (2021)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU Intel Core i7 1165G7
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP ProBook 450 G8 and ENVY x360 13 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP ProBook 450 G8
  • Can run popular games at about 37-50% higher FPS
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Advantages of the HP ENVY x360 13 (2021)
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~13%) battery – 51 against 45 watt-hours
  • Provides 300% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 250 nits
  • Display has support for touch input
  • 66% sharper screen – 166 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 30% more compact case (92.4 vs 131.9 square inches)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ProBook 450 G8
vs
ENVY x360 13 (2021)

Case

Weight 1.38 kg (3.04 lbs) 1.32 kg (2.91 lbs)
Dimensions 359.4 x 236.7 x 19.8 mm
14.15 x 9.32 x 0.78 inches		 306.5 x 194.5 x 16.5 mm
12.07 x 7.66 x 0.65 inches
Area 851 cm2 (131.9 inches2) 596 cm2 (92.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.9% ~81.8%
Side bezels 7 mm 6.1 mm
Colors Silver Black, Gold
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle - 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 15.6 inches 13.3 inches
Type TN LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 100 ppi 166 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy
Max. brightness
ProBook 450 G8
250 nits
ENVY x360 13 (2021) +300%
1000 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 45 / 65 W 65 W
Cable length 1 meters -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.8 GHz 1.2-2.8 GHz
Turbo frequency - 4.7 GHz
Cores 2 4
Threads 2 8
L3 Cache 4 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 EUs Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 15 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock - 300 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 DDR4
Memory bus 64 bit -
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 896 768
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 48
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 24
GPU performance
ProBook 450 G8 +67%
2.822 TFLOPS
ENVY x360 13 (2021)
1.69 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x16 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes -
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Optional Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. HP ProBook 640 G8 vs HP ProBook 450 G8
2. HP ProBook 630 G8 vs HP ProBook 450 G8
3. HP ProBook 430 G8 vs HP ProBook 450 G8
4. Dell XPS 13 9310 vs HP ENVY x360 13 (2021)
5. Dell XPS 13 9305 vs HP ENVY x360 13 (2021)
6. Dell XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1) vs HP ENVY x360 13 (2021)
7. Acer Swift 3 (SF314-59) vs HP ENVY x360 13 (2021)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of HP ENVY x360 13 (2021) and ProBook 450 G8 or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский