You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 2560 x 1664 CPU - Intel Core i3 1215U Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i7 1255U Apple M2 RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 24GB Storage - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP ProBook 450 G9 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Can run popular games at about 33-45% higher FPS

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) and an SSD Advantages of the Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 500 grams less (around 1.1 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Around 45% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

Better webcam recording quality

Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 250 nits

60% sharper screen – 225 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Much smaller footprint: 22% more compact case (101.4 vs 130.3 square inches)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.74 kg (3.84 lbs) 1.24 kg (2.73 lbs) Dimensions 359.4 x 233.9 x 19.9 mm

14.15 x 9.21 x 0.78 inches 304.1 x 215 x 11.3 mm

11.97 x 8.46 x 0.44 inches Area 841 cm2 (130.3 inches2) 654 cm2 (101.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.8% ~82% Side bezels 7 mm 5.6 mm Colors Silver Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue Transformer No No Opening angle - 130° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Passive Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 1 - Noise level 27.7 dB -

Display 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 2560 x 1664 Size 15.6 inches 13.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 225 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1664 pixels HDR support No Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 1376:1 1384:1 sRGB color space 63.9% 99.9% Adobe RGB profile 44.2% 87.6% DCI-P3 color gamut 42.7% 98.4% Response time 24 ms 29 ms Max. brightness ProBook 450 G9 250 nits MacBook Air (M2, 2022) +100% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 51 Wh 52.6 Wh Full charging time 1:30 hr 2:30 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Left Charge power 45 / 65 W 30 / 35 / 67 W Cable length 1 meters 2 meters Weigh of AC adapter 278 gramm 174 / 189 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX570 2GB Apple M2 GPU (8-core) TGP - 15 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 8 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 1087 MHz 500 MHz GPU boost clock 1155 MHz 1456 MHz FLOPS 4.8 TFLOPS 3 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5 Memory bus 64 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps 5.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 32 GPU performance ProBook 450 G9 +60% 4.8 TFLOPS MacBook Air (M2, 2022) 3 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 24GB Channels 1x8 GB - Clock 3200 MHz 5200 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - NVMe Yes -

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.2 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness 84 dB 82.7 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint Optional Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 3 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm - Touchpad Size 11.5 x 7.0 cm - Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.