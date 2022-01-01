Home > Laptop comparison > ProBook 450 G9 or MacBook Pro 14 (2021) – what's better?

HP ProBook 450 G9 vs Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)

51 out of 100
HP ProBook 450 G9
VS
74 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
HP ProBook 450 G9
Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 3024 x 1964
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP ProBook 450 G9 and Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP ProBook 450 G9
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) and an SSD
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 140 grams less (around 0.31 lbs)
  • Around 2.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~37%) battery – 70 against 51 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 250 nits
  • 80% sharper screen – 254 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 18% more compact case (107.1 vs 130.3 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ProBook 450 G9
vs
MacBook Pro 14 (2021)

Case

Weight 1.74 kg (3.84 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs)
Dimensions 359.4 x 233.9 x 19.9 mm
14.15 x 9.21 x 0.78 inches		 312.6 x 221.2 x 15.5 mm
12.31 x 8.71 x 0.61 inches
Area 841 cm2 (130.3 inches2) 691 cm2 (107.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.8% ~84.6%
Side bezels 7 mm 3.4 mm
Colors Silver Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 135°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2
Max. fan speed (RPM) - 6241 RPM
Noise level 27.7 dB 49.5 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 14.2 inches
Type IPS LCD Mini LED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 254 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 3024 x 1964 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1376:1 48900:1
sRGB color space 63.9% -
Adobe RGB profile 44.2% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 42.7% 99.3%
Response time 24 ms 49 ms
Max. brightness
ProBook 450 G9
250 nits
MacBook Pro 14 (2021) +100%
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:30 hr 2:30 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left, Right
Charge power 45 / 65 W 67 / 96 W
Cable length 1 meters 2 meters
Weigh of AC adapter 278 gramm 274 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.2 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 3.2 GHz
Cores 6 10
Threads 8 10
L3 Cache 10 MB -
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (64EU) Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 30 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 1087 MHz 450 MHz
GPU boost clock 1155 MHz 1296 MHz
FLOPS 4.8 TFLOPS 5.2 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5
Memory bus 64 bit 256 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 6.4 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 128
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 64
GPU performance
ProBook 450 G9
4.8 TFLOPS
MacBook Pro 14 (2021) +8%
5.2 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 4x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 6400 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 4.2
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness 84 dB 84.9 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint Optional Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm 1 mm
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 7.0 cm 13.2 x 8.1 cm
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
