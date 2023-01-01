Home > Laptop comparison > ProBook 450 G9 or Latitude 3540 – what's better?

HP ProBook 450 G9 vs Dell Latitude 3540

53 out of 100
HP ProBook 450 G9
VS
40 out of 100
Dell Latitude 3540
HP ProBook 450 G9
Dell Latitude 3540
Display
Battery 51 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP ProBook 450 G9 and Dell Latitude 3540 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Performance (Apps):
Gaming (3D):
Screen:
Battery Life:
Portability:
Connectivity:
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP ProBook 450 G9
  • Can run popular games at about 43-59% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~21%) battery – 51 against 42 watt-hours
  • 41% sharper screen – 141 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 14% higher max. screen brightness: 250 vs 220 nits

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ProBook 450 G9
vs
Latitude 3540

Case

Weight 1.74 kg (3.84 lbs) 1.81 kg (3.99 lbs)
Dimensions 359.4 x 233.9 x 19.9 mm
14.15 x 9.21 x 0.78 inches		 359 x 239.7 x 18.1-20.4 mm
14.13 x 9.44 x 0.71-0.8 inches
Area 841 cm2 (130.3 inches2) 861 cm2 (133.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.8% ~78%
Side bezels 7 mm 6.8 mm
Colors Silver Gray
Material Top: Aluminum
Middle: Aluminum
Bottom: Plastic
Top: Aluminum
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal - No
Number of fans 1 -
Noise level (max. load) 27.7 dB -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 100 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support No No
Sync technology No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Ambient light sensor No No
Display tests
Contrast 1376:1 400:1
sRGB color space 63.9% -
Adobe RGB profile 44.2% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 42.7% -
Response time 24 ms 25 ms
Max. brightness
ProBook 450 G9 +14%
250 nits
Latitude 3540
220 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Full charging time 1:30 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 45 / 65 W 60 / 65 W
Cable length 1 meters -
Weight of AC adapter 278 grams -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.2 GHz 1.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz -
Cores 6 (2P + 4E) 5 (1P + 4E)
Threads 8 5
L3 Cache 10 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (64EU) Intel UHD Graphics (48EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
ProBook 450 G9 +265%
1602
Latitude 3540
439
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
ProBook 450 G9 +373%
6041
Latitude 3540
1276
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 1087 MHz 1065 MHz
GPU boost clock 1155 MHz 1320 MHz
FLOPS 4.8 TFLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB 2 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 64 bit 64 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 32
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 16
GPU performance
ProBook 450 G9 +78%
4.8 TFLOPS
Latitude 3540
2.703 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3204
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 84 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.3
Fingerprint Optional Yes
Infrared sensor Optional No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 7.0 cm 11.5 x 6.7 cm
Windows Precision Yes Yes
Further details
Notes on Latitude 3540:
    - Keyboard backlit is optional.
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

