Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.74 kg (3.84 lbs) 1.81 kg (3.99 lbs) Dimensions 359.4 x 233.9 x 19.9 mm

14.15 x 9.21 x 0.78 inches 359 x 239.7 x 18.1-20.4 mm

14.13 x 9.44 x 0.71-0.8 inches Area 841 cm2 (130.3 inches2) 861 cm2 (133.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.8% ~78% Side bezels 7 mm 6.8 mm Colors Silver Gray Material Top: Aluminum

Middle: Aluminum

Bottom: Plastic

Top: Aluminum

Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal - No Number of fans 1 - Noise level (max. load) 27.7 dB -

Display 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD TN LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 100 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels HDR support No No Sync technology No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Ambient light sensor No No Display tests Contrast 1376:1 400:1 sRGB color space 63.9% - Adobe RGB profile 44.2% - DCI-P3 color gamut 42.7% - Response time 24 ms 25 ms Max. brightness ProBook 450 G9 +14% 250 nits Latitude 3540 220 nits

Battery Capacity 51 Wh 42 Wh 54 Wh Voltage - 11.4 V Full charging time 1:30 hr - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Left Charge power 45 / 65 W 60 / 65 W Cable length 1 meters - Weight of AC adapter 278 grams -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX570 2GB GeForce MX550 2GB Nvidia Optimus - Yes Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 1087 MHz 1065 MHz GPU boost clock 1155 MHz 1320 MHz FLOPS 4.8 TFLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB 2 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 64 bit 64 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 32 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 16 GPU performance ProBook 450 G9 +78% 4.8 TFLOPS Latitude 3540 2.703 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3204 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 84 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.3 Fingerprint Optional Yes Infrared sensor Optional No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm - Touchpad Size 11.5 x 7.0 cm 11.5 x 6.7 cm Windows Precision Yes Yes

Further details Notes on Latitude 3540: - Keyboard backlit is optional.

