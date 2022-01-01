You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Battery 51 Wh - 41 Wh 58 Wh CPU - Intel Core i3 1215U Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i7 1255U - Intel Core i3 1215U Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i5 1245U Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i7 1265U RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP ProBook 450 G9 Can run popular games at about 130-177% higher FPS

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Features a bigger (~24%) battery – 51 against 41 watt-hours

26% sharper screen – 141 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 14% higher max. screen brightness: 250 vs 220 nits Advantages of the Dell Latitude 5430 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 380 grams less (around 0.84 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Better webcam recording quality

Much smaller footprint: 19% more compact case (105.5 vs 130.3 square inches)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.74 kg (3.84 lbs) 1.36 kg (3 lbs) Dimensions 359.4 x 233.9 x 19.9 mm

14.15 x 9.21 x 0.78 inches 321.4 x 212 x 19.3 mm

12.65 x 8.35 x 0.76 inches Area 841 cm2 (130.3 inches2) 681 cm2 (105.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.8% ~79.3% Side bezels 7 mm 5.8 mm Colors Silver Silver Transformer No No Opening angle - 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level 27.7 dB -

Display 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Size 15.6 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 112 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1376:1 500:1 sRGB color space 63.9% - Adobe RGB profile 44.2% - DCI-P3 color gamut 42.7% - Response time 24 ms 25 ms Max. brightness ProBook 450 G9 +14% 250 nits Latitude 5430 220 nits

Battery Capacity 51 Wh 41 Wh 58 Wh Voltage - 11.25 V Full charging time 1:30 hr - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Left Charge power 45 / 65 W 60 / 65 / 90 W Cable length 1 meters - Weigh of AC adapter 278 gramm 380 / 430 gramm

CPU CPU name Intel Core i3 1215U Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i3 1215U Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i5 1245U Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i7 1265U Base frequency 1.2 GHz 1.2 GHz Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.4 GHz Cores 6 6 Threads 8 8 L3 Cache 10 MB 10 MB Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (64EU) Intel UHD Graphics (64EU) Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) ProBook 450 G9 +3% 1495 Latitude 5430 1451 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) ProBook 450 G9 +2% 3919 Latitude 5430 3824 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) ProBook 450 G9 5496 Latitude 5430 +1% 5544

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX570 2GB Intel UHD Graphics (64EU) TGP - 45 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 8 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 1087 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1155 MHz 1400 MHz FLOPS 4.8 TFLOPS 1.43 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 DDR4 Memory bus 64 bit - Memory speed ~12 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 512 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 32 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 16 GPU performance ProBook 450 G9 +236% 4.8 TFLOPS Latitude 5430 1.43 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3204 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 84 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Optional Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm - Touchpad Size 11.5 x 7.0 cm 11.5 x 6.7 cm Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.