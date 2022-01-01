Home > Laptop comparison > ProBook 450 G9 or Latitude 5530 – what's better?

HP ProBook 450 G9 vs Dell Latitude 5530

51 out of 100
HP ProBook 450 G9
VS
45 out of 100
Dell Latitude 5530
HP ProBook 450 G9
Dell Latitude 5530
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 51 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP ProBook 450 G9 and Dell Latitude 5530 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP ProBook 450 G9
  • Can run popular games at about 39-53% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Features a bigger (~24%) battery – 51 against 41 watt-hours
  • 41% sharper screen – 141 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 14% higher max. screen brightness: 250 vs 220 nits
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 5530
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 150 grams less (around 0.33 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Better webcam recording quality
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ProBook 450 G9
vs
Latitude 5530

Case

Weight 1.74 kg (3.84 lbs) 1.59 kg (3.51 lbs)
Dimensions 359.4 x 233.9 x 19.9 mm
14.15 x 9.21 x 0.78 inches		 357.9 x 233.3 x 20.77-22.15 mm
14.09 x 9.19 x 0.82-0.87 inches
Area 841 cm2 (130.3 inches2) 835 cm2 (129.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.8% ~80.4%
Side bezels 7 mm 6.3 mm
Colors Silver Gray
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans - 1

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 100 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Max. brightness
ProBook 450 G9 +14%
250 nits
Latitude 5530
220 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion -
Replaceable No -
Fast charging Yes -
USB Power Delivery Yes -
Charging port position Right -
Charge power 45 / 65 W 60 / 65 / 90 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.2 GHz 1.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 6 6
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 10 MB 10 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (64EU) Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 1087 MHz -
GPU boost clock 1155 MHz -
FLOPS 4.8 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB 2 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 64 bit 64 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 896
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 56
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 32
GPU performance
ProBook 450 G9 +70%
4.8 TFLOPS
Latitude 5530
2.822 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Optional Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

