You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 CPU - Intel Core i3 1215U Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i7 1255U - Intel Celeron N4020 Intel Pentium Silver N5030 Intel Pentium Gold 7505 Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 4GB 8GB 12GB 16GB Storage - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP ProBook 450 G9 Around 7x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Can run popular games at about 39-53% higher FPS

Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a bigger (~24%) battery – 51 against 41 watt-hours

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Backlit keyboard

41% sharper screen – 141 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.74 kg (3.84 lbs) 1.74 kg (3.84 lbs) Dimensions 359.4 x 233.9 x 19.9 mm

14.15 x 9.21 x 0.78 inches 358 x 242 x 19.9 mm

14.09 x 9.53 x 0.78 inches Area 841 cm2 (130.3 inches2) 866 cm2 (134.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.8% ~77.5% Side bezels 7 mm 6.3 mm Colors Silver Gray Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level 27.7 dB -

Display 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD TN LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 100 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1376:1 - sRGB color space 63.9% - Adobe RGB profile 44.2% - DCI-P3 color gamut 42.7% - Response time 24 ms - Max. brightness ProBook 450 G9 250 nits 250 G8 250 nits

Battery Capacity 51 Wh 41 Wh Voltage - 11.55 V Full charging time 1:30 hr - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Right Charge power 45 / 65 W 45 W Cable length 1 meters 1 meters Weigh of AC adapter 278 gramm -

CPU CPU name Intel Core i3 1215U Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Celeron N4020 Intel Pentium Silver N5030 Intel Pentium Gold 7505 Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Base frequency 1.2 GHz 1.1 GHz Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz - Cores 6 2 Threads 8 2 L3 Cache 10 MB - Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (64EU) Intel UHD Graphics 600 Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) ProBook 450 G9 +234% 1555 250 G8 466 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) ProBook 450 G9 +456% 4750 250 G8 854 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) ProBook 450 G9 n/a 250 G8 458 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) ProBook 450 G9 +603% 5496 250 G8 782

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX570 2GB GeForce MX450 2GB Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 1087 MHz - GPU boost clock 1155 MHz - FLOPS 4.8 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB 2 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 64 bit 64 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 896 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 56 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 32 GPU performance ProBook 450 G9 +70% 4.8 TFLOPS 250 G8 2.822 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 4GB 8GB 12GB 16GB Channels 1x8 GB 1x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 2666 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 32 GB 16 GB

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (2x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x128 GB 1x128 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 84 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint Optional No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes No Key travel 1.5 mm - Touchpad Size 11.5 x 7.0 cm - Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.