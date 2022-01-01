HP ProBook 450 G9 vs EliteBook 850 G8
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP ProBook 450 G9
- Can run popular games at about 39-53% higher FPS
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Advantages of the HP EliteBook 850 G8
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Features a a little bigger (~10%) battery – 56 against 51 watt-hours
- Provides 300% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 250 nits
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.74 kg (3.84 lbs)
|1.69 kg (3.73 lbs)
|Dimensions
|359.4 x 233.9 x 19.9 mm
14.15 x 9.21 x 0.78 inches
|359 x 233.8 x 19.2 mm
14.13 x 9.2 x 0.76 inches
|Area
|841 cm2 (130.3 inches2)
|839 cm2 (130 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~79.8%
|~80%
|Side bezels
|7 mm
|6.8 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|-
|1
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|3273:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|95%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|65%
|Response time
|-
|20 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Right
|Charge power
|45 / 65 W
|45 / 65 W
|Cable length
|-
|1 meters
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|200 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.2 GHz
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|L3 Cache
|10 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
ProBook 450 G9 +16%
1495
1284
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3919
EliteBook 850 G8 +17%
4601
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1316
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
4999
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|1087 MHz
|-
|GPU boost clock
|1155 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|4.8 TFLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|2 GB
|2 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|64 bit
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|~8-10 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2048
|896
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|64
|56
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|40
|32
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|1x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x128 GB
|1x128 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|-
|70.7 dB
|Microphones
|2
|3
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|-
|12.0 x 6.5 cm
|Surface
|-
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
