Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP ProBook 455 G10 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) Advantages of the Acer Aspire 5 (A515-48) Slightly easier to carry: weighs 140 grams less (around 0.31 lbs)

Features a bigger (~17%) battery – 50 against 42.7 watt-hours

Better webcam recording quality

Case Weight 1.74 kg (3.84 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs) Dimensions 359.4 x 233.9 x 19.9 mm

14.15 x 9.21 x 0.78 inches 362.9 x 239.6 x 17.9 mm

14.29 x 9.43 x 0.7 inches Area 841 cm2 (130.3 inches2) 870 cm2 (134.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.8% ~77.2% Side bezels 7 mm 8.8 mm Colors Silver Gray Material Top: Aluminum

Top: Aluminum

Middle: Plastic

Bottom: Plastic

Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 1 1

Display 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 1920 x 1080 (400 nits, Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (TN) 1920 x 1080 (IPS) 2560 x 1440 Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD TN LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Sync technology No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Ambient light sensor No No Max. brightness ProBook 455 G10 250 nits Aspire 5 (A515-48) 250 nits

Battery Capacity 42.7 Wh 51.3 Wh 50 Wh Full charging time 1:30 hr 1:30 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes No Charging port position Right Left Charge power 45 / 65 W 65 W Cable length 1 meters - Weight of AC adapter 265 grams 265 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000) Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 6 nm 6 nm GPU base clock 1500 MHz 1500 MHz GPU boost clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz FLOPS 1.43 TFLOPS 1.43 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR4 LPDDR4X Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 4.27 Gbps Shading units (cores) 448 448 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 8 8 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 4 4 GPU performance ProBook 455 G10 1.43 TFLOPS Aspire 5 (A515-48) 1.43 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 12GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB Channels 1x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 4266 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR4X Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 2 1

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.3 v5.2 Fingerprint Optional Optional Infrared sensor Optional No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Optional Yes Key travel - 1.5 mm Touchpad Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.