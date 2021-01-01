You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 Battery 45 Wh - 64 Wh 97 Wh CPU - AMD Ryzen 3 5400U AMD Ryzen 5 5600U AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U AMD Ryzen 7 5800U AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 5850U - Intel Core i5 11400H Intel Core i5 11500H Intel Core i7 11850H RAM - 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP ProBook 455 G8 Includes an old-school USB-A port Advantages of the Dell Latitude 5521 Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Features a much bigger (~42%) battery – 64 against 45 watt-hours

Better webcam recording quality

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.74 kg (3.84 lbs) 1.79 kg (3.95 lbs) Dimensions 359.4 x 233.9 x 19.8 mm

14.15 x 9.21 x 0.78 inches 357.8 x 233 x 22.6 mm

14.09 x 9.17 x 0.89 inches Area 841 cm2 (130.3 inches2) 834 cm2 (129.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.8% ~80.5% Side bezels 7 mm 6.2 mm Colors Silver Silver Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1

Display 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type TFT VA TN LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 100 ppi 100 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast - 500:1 Response time - 25 ms Max. brightness ProBook 455 G8 250 nits Latitude 5521 n/a

Battery Capacity 45 Wh 64 Wh 97 Wh Voltage 11.4 V 15.2 V Full charging time 1:30 hr - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Left Charge power 45 / 65 W 90 / 130 W Cable length 1 meters -

CPU CPU name AMD Ryzen 3 5400U AMD Ryzen 5 5600U AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U AMD Ryzen 7 5800U AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 5850U Intel Core i5 11400H Intel Core i5 11500H Intel Core i7 11850H Base frequency 2.6 GHz 2.2-2.7 GHz Turbo frequency 4 GHz 4.5 GHz Cores 4 6 Threads 8 12 L3 Cache 8 MB 12 MB Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 6 Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU) Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) ProBook 455 G8 1264 Latitude 5521 +11% 1402 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) ProBook 455 G8 4074 Latitude 5521 +45% 5887 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) ProBook 455 G8 n/a Latitude 5521 1726 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) ProBook 455 G8 n/a Latitude 5521 9205

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000) GeForce MX450 2GB TGP 15 W - Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 7 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 0 MHz 720-1395 MHz GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 930-1575 MHz FLOPS - 2.822 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 2 GB Memory type DDR4 GDDR6 Memory bus - 64 bit Memory speed 3.2 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps Shading units 384 896 DirectX support 12.1 12 GPU performance ProBook 455 G8 n/a Latitude 5521 2.822 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 1x4 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3204 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Optional Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size - 11.5 x 6.7 cm Surface Plastic - Windows Precision Yes Yes

