HP ProBook 455 G8 vs Dell Inspiron 7425 (2-in-1, AMD)

45 out of 100
HP ProBook 455 G8
VS
47 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 7425 (2-in-1, AMD)
HP ProBook 455 G8
Dell Inspiron 7425 (2-in-1, AMD)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1200
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP ProBook 455 G8 and Dell Inspiron 7425 (2-in-1, AMD) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP ProBook 455 G8
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 7425 (2-in-1, AMD)
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 110 grams less (around 0.24 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a bigger (~20%) battery – 54 against 45 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Display has support for touch input
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • 62% sharper screen – 162 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 15% more compact case (110.7 vs 130.3 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ProBook 455 G8
vs
Inspiron 7425 (2-in-1, AMD)

Case

Weight 1.74 kg (3.84 lbs) 1.63 kg (3.59 lbs)
Dimensions 359.4 x 233.9 x 19.8 mm
14.15 x 9.21 x 0.78 inches		 314 x 227.5 x 15.7-17.86 mm
12.36 x 8.96 x 0.62-0.7 inches
Area 841 cm2 (130.3 inches2) 714 cm2 (110.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.8% ~79.6%
Side bezels 7 mm 6.3 mm
Colors Silver Green
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle - 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 15.6 inches 14 inches
Type TFT VA IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 100 ppi 162 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
Contrast - 600:1
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V 15 V
Full charging time 1:30 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 45 / 65 W 65 W
Cable length 1 meters -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4 GHz 4.3 GHz
Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 8 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 6 AMD Radeon Vega 7
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 10-45 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 0 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 1600 MHz
FLOPS - 1.108 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR4 DDR4
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 384 448
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 28
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 8 7
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3254-CG
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Optional Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 11.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
Promotion
