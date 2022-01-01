HP ProBook 455 G8 vs Dell Inspiron 7425 (2-in-1, AMD)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP ProBook 455 G8
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 7425 (2-in-1, AMD)
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 110 grams less (around 0.24 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Features a bigger (~20%) battery – 54 against 45 watt-hours
- Better webcam recording quality
- Display has support for touch input
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
- 62% sharper screen – 162 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Much smaller footprint: 15% more compact case (110.7 vs 130.3 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.74 kg (3.84 lbs)
|1.63 kg (3.59 lbs)
|Dimensions
|359.4 x 233.9 x 19.8 mm
14.15 x 9.21 x 0.78 inches
|314 x 227.5 x 15.7-17.86 mm
12.36 x 8.96 x 0.62-0.7 inches
|Area
|841 cm2 (130.3 inches2)
|714 cm2 (110.7 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~79.8%
|~79.6%
|Side bezels
|7 mm
|6.3 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Green
|Transformer
|No
|Yes
|Opening angle
|-
|360°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|-
|Number of fans
|1
|1
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|TFT VA
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|100 ppi
|162 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1366 x 768 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|Yes
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy
|Contrast
|-
|600:1
|Response time
|-
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.4 V
|15 V
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Left
|Charge power
|45 / 65 W
|65 W
|Cable length
|1 meters
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.6 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 6
|AMD Radeon Vega 7
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1241
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4154
5001
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|10-45 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|GPU base clock
|0 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1500 MHz
|1600 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|1.108 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Memory speed
|3.2 Gbps
|3.2 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|384
|448
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|24
|28
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|8
|7
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x4 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x128 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC3254-CG
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|-
|11.5 x 8.0 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
