Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP ProBook 455 G8 Includes an old-school USB-A port Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 7425 (2-in-1, AMD) Slightly easier to carry: weighs 110 grams less (around 0.24 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Features a bigger (~20%) battery – 54 against 45 watt-hours

Better webcam recording quality

Display has support for touch input

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

62% sharper screen – 162 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)

Much smaller footprint: 15% more compact case (110.7 vs 130.3 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.74 kg (3.84 lbs) 1.63 kg (3.59 lbs) Dimensions 359.4 x 233.9 x 19.8 mm

14.15 x 9.21 x 0.78 inches 314 x 227.5 x 15.7-17.86 mm

12.36 x 8.96 x 0.62-0.7 inches Area 841 cm2 (130.3 inches2) 714 cm2 (110.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.8% ~79.6% Side bezels 7 mm 6.3 mm Colors Silver Green Transformer No Yes Opening angle - 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 1 1

Display 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1200 Size 15.6 inches 14 inches Type TFT VA IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 100 ppi 162 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No Yes Coating Matte Glossy Display tests Contrast - 600:1 Response time - 35 ms Max. brightness ProBook 455 G8 250 nits Inspiron 7425 (2-in-1, AMD) 250 nits

Battery Capacity 45 Wh 54 Wh Voltage 11.4 V 15 V Full charging time 1:30 hr - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Left Charge power 45 / 65 W 65 W Cable length 1 meters -

CPU CPU name AMD Ryzen 3 5400U AMD Ryzen 5 5600U AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U AMD Ryzen 7 5800U AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 5850U AMD Ryzen 5 5625U AMD Ryzen 7 5825U Base frequency 2.6 GHz 2.3 GHz Turbo frequency 4 GHz 4.3 GHz Cores 4 6 Threads 8 12 L3 Cache 8 MB 16 MB Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 6 AMD Radeon Vega 7 Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) ProBook 455 G8 1241 Inspiron 7425 (2-in-1, AMD) 1243 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) ProBook 455 G8 4154 Inspiron 7425 (2-in-1, AMD) +20% 5001

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000) Radeon RX Vega 7 TGP 15 W 10-45 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm GPU base clock 0 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 1600 MHz FLOPS - 1.108 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR4 DDR4 Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 384 448 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 28 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 8 7 GPU performance ProBook 455 G8 n/a Inspiron 7425 (2-in-1, AMD) 1.108 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 12GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x4 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3254-CG Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Optional Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size - 11.5 x 8.0 cm Surface Plastic - Windows Precision Yes Yes

