45 out of 100
HP ProBook 455 G8
VS
52 out of 100
Dell Vostro 5625
HP ProBook 455 G8
Dell Vostro 5625
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1200
Battery 45 Wh
CPU
GPU Radeon RX Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP ProBook 455 G8 and Dell Vostro 5625 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP ProBook 455 G8
  • Easier to carry: weighs 230 grams less (around 0.51 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Features a a little bigger (~10%) battery – 45 against 41 watt-hours
Advantages of the Dell Vostro 5625
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • 42% sharper screen – 142 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ProBook 455 G8
vs
Vostro 5625

Case

Weight 1.74 kg (3.84 lbs) 1.97 kg (4.34 lbs)
Dimensions 359.4 x 233.9 x 19.8 mm
14.15 x 9.21 x 0.78 inches		 356.78 x 251.9 x 15.67-18.3 mm
14.05 x 9.92 x 0.62-0.72 inches
Area 841 cm2 (130.3 inches2) 899 cm2 (139.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.8% ~82.6%
Side bezels 7 mm 6.1 mm
Colors Silver Black, Gray
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 16 inches
Type TFT VA IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 100 ppi 142 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Max. brightness
ProBook 455 G8
250 nits
Vostro 5625
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V 11.25 V
Full charging time 1:30 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 45 / 65 W 65 W
Cable length 1 meters -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz 2.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 6 AMD Radeon Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000)
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W -
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 7 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 0 MHz -
GPU boost clock 1500 MHz -
FLOPS - 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 2 GB
Memory type DDR4 GDDR6
Memory bus - 64 bit
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 384 896
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 56
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 8 32
GPU performance
ProBook 455 G8
n/a
Vostro 5625
2.822 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Optional Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

