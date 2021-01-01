You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 CPU - AMD Ryzen 3 5400U AMD Ryzen 5 5600U AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U AMD Ryzen 7 5800U AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 5850U - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 RAM - 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP ProBook 455 G8 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio Advantages of the HP ProBook 430 G8 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 470 grams less (around 1.04 lbs)

66% sharper screen – 166 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)

Much smaller footprint: 24% more compact case (99 vs 130.3 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.74 kg (3.84 lbs) 1.27 kg (2.8 lbs) Dimensions 359.4 x 233.9 x 19.8 mm

14.15 x 9.21 x 0.78 inches 306.8 x 208.2 x 15.7 mm

12.08 x 8.2 x 0.62 inches Area 841 cm2 (130.3 inches2) 639 cm2 (99.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.8% ~76.3% Side bezels 7 mm 6.2 mm Colors Silver Silver Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1

Display 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Size 15.6 inches 13.3 inches Type TFT VA IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 100 ppi 166 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Max. brightness ProBook 455 G8 250 nits ProBook 430 G8 250 nits

Battery Capacity 45 Wh 45 Wh Voltage 11.4 V - Full charging time 1:30 hr - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Right Charge power 45 / 65 W 45 / 65 W Cable length 1 meters 1 meters

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000) Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 0 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS - 0.84 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR4 DDR4 Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units 384 384 DirectX support 12.1 12 GPU performance ProBook 455 G8 n/a ProBook 430 G8 0.84 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x4 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint Optional Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

