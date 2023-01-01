HP ProBook 455 G10 vs 440 G10
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP ProBook 455 G10
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Around 8% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
Advantages of the HP ProBook 440 G10
- Easier to carry: weighs 370 grams less (around 0.82 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Better webcam recording quality
- Much smaller footprint: 18% more compact case (106.6 vs 130.3 square inches)
Value for money
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.74 kg (3.84 lbs)
|1.37 kg (3.02 lbs)
|Dimensions
|359.4 x 233.9 x 19.9 mm
14.15 x 9.21 x 0.78 inches
|321.81 x 213.86 x 19.81 mm
12.67 x 8.42 x 0.78 inches
|Area
|841 cm2 (130.3 inches2)
|688 cm2 (106.7 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~79.8%
|~78.5%
|Side bezels
|7 mm
|6 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Silver
|Material
|Top: Aluminum
|Top: Aluminum
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|157 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Sync technology
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Ambient light sensor
|No
|No
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Right
|Charge power
|45 / 65 W
|45 / 65 W
|Cable length
|1 meters
|1 meters
|Weight of AC adapter
|265 grams
|265 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.3 GHz
|1.2 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.3 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|4
|5 (1P + 4E)
|Threads
|8
|6
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
|Intel UHD Graphics (48 EU)
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1026
ProBook 440 G10 +51%
1552
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3656
ProBook 440 G10 +28%
4695
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1082
ProBook 440 G10 +40%
1516
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
ProBook 455 G10 +8%
4371
4029
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|-
|Type
|Integrated
|-
|Fabrication process
|6 nm
|-
|GPU base clock
|1500 MHz
|-
|GPU boost clock
|2200 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|0.54 TFLOPS
|-
|Memory size
|System Shared
|-
|Memory type
|DDR4
|-
|Memory speed
|3.2 Gbps
|-
|Shading units (cores)
|128
|-
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|8
|-
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|4
|-
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x4 GB
|1x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x128 GB
|1x128 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.3
|v5.3
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|Optional
|Infrared sensor
|Optional
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|2560 x 1440
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|No
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
