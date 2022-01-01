HP ProBook 455 G8 vs 445 G9
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP ProBook 455 G8
- Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the HP ProBook 445 G9
- Easier to carry: weighs 360 grams less (around 0.79 lbs)
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
- Much smaller footprint: 18% more compact case (106.8 vs 130.3 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.74 kg (3.84 lbs)
|1.38 kg (3.04 lbs)
|Dimensions
|359.4 x 233.9 x 19.8 mm
14.15 x 9.21 x 0.78 inches
|321.9 x 213.9 x 19.9 mm
12.67 x 8.42 x 0.78 inches
|Area
|841 cm2 (130.3 inches2)
|689 cm2 (106.7 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~79.8%
|~78.4%
|Side bezels
|7 mm
|6 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|TFT VA
|TFT VA
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|100 ppi
|112 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1366 x 768 pixels
|1366 x 768 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.4 V
|-
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Right
|Charge power
|45 / 65 W
|45 / 65 W
|Cable length
|1 meters
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.6 GHz
|2.7 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 6
|AMD Radeon Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000)
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1241
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4154
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|GPU base clock
|0 MHz
|0 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1500 MHz
|1500 MHz
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Memory speed
|3.2 Gbps
|3.2 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|384
|384
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|24
|24
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|8
|8
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x128 GB
|1x128 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|No
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Surface
|Plastic
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
