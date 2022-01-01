Home > Laptop comparison > ProBook 455 G8 or ProBook 445 G9 – what's better?

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP ProBook 455 G8
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the HP ProBook 445 G9
  • Easier to carry: weighs 360 grams less (around 0.79 lbs)
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • Much smaller footprint: 18% more compact case (106.8 vs 130.3 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Case

Weight 1.74 kg (3.84 lbs) 1.38 kg (3.04 lbs)
Dimensions 359.4 x 233.9 x 19.8 mm
14.15 x 9.21 x 0.78 inches		 321.9 x 213.9 x 19.9 mm
12.67 x 8.42 x 0.78 inches
Area 841 cm2 (130.3 inches2) 689 cm2 (106.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.8% ~78.4%
Side bezels 7 mm 6 mm
Colors Silver Silver
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 15.6 inches 14 inches
Type TFT VA TFT VA
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 100 ppi 112 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Max. brightness
ProBook 455 G8
250 nits
ProBook 445 G9
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V -
Full charging time 1:30 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Right
Charge power 45 / 65 W 45 / 65 W
Cable length 1 meters -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz 2.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 6 AMD Radeon Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000)
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 0 MHz 0 MHz
GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 1500 MHz
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR4 DDR4
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 384 384
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 24
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 8 8

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Optional Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
