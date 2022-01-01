You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) CPU - AMD Ryzen 3 5400U AMD Ryzen 5 5600U AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U AMD Ryzen 7 5800U AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 5850U - Intel Core i3 1215U Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i7 1255U RAM - 4GB 8GB 12GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP ProBook 450 G9 Features a bigger (~13%) battery – 51 against 45 watt-hours

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

41% sharper screen – 141 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.74 kg (3.84 lbs) 1.74 kg (3.84 lbs) Dimensions 359.4 x 233.9 x 19.8 mm
14.15 x 9.21 x 0.78 inches

14.15 x 9.21 x 0.78 inches 359.4 x 233.9 x 19.9 mm

14.15 x 9.21 x 0.78 inches Area 841 cm2 (130.3 inches2) 841 cm2 (130.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.8% ~79.8% Side bezels 7 mm 7 mm Colors Silver Silver Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level - 27.7 dB

Display 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type TFT VA IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 100 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast - 1376:1 sRGB color space - 63.9% Adobe RGB profile - 44.2% DCI-P3 color gamut - 42.7% Response time - 24 ms Max. brightness ProBook 455 G8 250 nits ProBook 450 G9 250 nits

Battery Capacity 45 Wh 51 Wh Voltage 11.4 V - Full charging time 1:30 hr 1:30 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Right Charge power 45 / 65 W 45 / 65 W Cable length 1 meters 1 meters Weigh of AC adapter - 278 gramm

CPU CPU name AMD Ryzen 3 5400U AMD Ryzen 5 5600U AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U AMD Ryzen 7 5800U AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 5850U Intel Core i3 1215U Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i7 1255U Base frequency 2.6 GHz 1.2 GHz Turbo frequency 4 GHz 4.4 GHz Cores 4 6 Threads 8 8 L3 Cache 8 MB 10 MB Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 6 Intel UHD Graphics (64EU) Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) ProBook 455 G8 1241 ProBook 450 G9 +20% 1495 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) ProBook 455 G8 +6% 4154 ProBook 450 G9 3919 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) ProBook 455 G8 n/a ProBook 450 G9 5496

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000) GeForce MX570 2GB TGP 15 W - Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 7 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 0 MHz 1087 MHz GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 1155 MHz FLOPS - 4.8 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 2 GB Memory type DDR4 GDDR6 Memory bus - 64 bit Memory speed 3.2 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 384 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 8 40 GPU performance ProBook 455 G8 n/a ProBook 450 G9 4.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 12GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x4 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x128 GB 1x128 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Loudness - 84 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Optional Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.5 mm Touchpad Size - 11.5 x 7.0 cm Surface Plastic - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.