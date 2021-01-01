Home > Laptop comparison > ProBook 640 G8 or VivoBook 14 X413 (K413) – what's better?

HP ProBook 640 G8 vs ASUS VivoBook 14 X413 (K413)

HP ProBook 640 G8
VS
ASUS VivoBook 14 X413 (K413)
HP ProBook 640 G8
From $1361
ASUS VivoBook 14 X413 (K413)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP ProBook 640 G8 and ASUS VivoBook 14 X413 (K413) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP ProBook 640 G8
  • Can run popular games at about 28-38% higher FPS
  • Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 250 vs 200 nits
Advantages of the ASUS VivoBook 14 X413 (K413)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ProBook 640 G8
vs
VivoBook 14 X413 (K413)

Case

Weight 1.37 kg (3.02 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
Width 322 mm (12.68 inches) 324 mm (12.76 inches)
Height 214 mm (8.43 inches) 215 mm (8.46 inches)
Thickness 19.9 mm (0.78 inches) 18.3 mm (0.72 inches)
Area 689 cm2 (106.9 inches2) 697 cm2 (107.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.4% ~77.5%
Side bezels 6.1 mm 7.1 mm
Colors Silver Black, Silver, Gold
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 -

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type TN LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 112 ppi 112 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Max. brightness
ProBook 640 G8 +25%
250 nits
VivoBook 14 X413 (K413)
200 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 45 / 65 W 65 W
Cable length 1 meters -

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight - Yes
Key travel - 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 2 2
Threads 4 4
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 14 nm
GPU base clock 720-1395 MHz 1354 MHz
GPU boost clock 930-1575 MHz 1468 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 1.879 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB 2 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR5
Memory bus 64 bit 64 bit
Memory clock 1250 MHz (Effective - 8000-10000 MHz) 1752 MHz (Effective - 7000 MHz)
Shading units 896 640
DirectX support 12 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x16 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. HP ProBook 640 G8 vs HP ProBook 630 G8
2. ASUS VivoBook 14 X413 (K413) vs ASUS VivoBook S14 M433
3. ASUS VivoBook 14 X413 (K413) vs ASUS VivoBook S15 S533
4. ASUS VivoBook 14 X413 (K413) vs Dell Inspiron 14 7400
5. ASUS VivoBook 14 X413 (K413) vs ASUS VivoBook S14 S433
6. ASUS VivoBook 14 X413 (K413) vs ASUS VivoBook S14 S435

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of ASUS VivoBook 14 X413 (K413) and HP ProBook 640 G8 or ask any questions
EnglishРусский