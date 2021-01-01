Home > Laptop comparison > ProBook 640 G8 or 14 (2021) – what's better?

HP ProBook 640 G8 vs 14 (2021)

HP ProBook 640 G8
VS
HP 14 (2021)
HP ProBook 640 G8
From $1361
HP 14 (2021)
From $579
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP ProBook 640 G8 and 14 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP ProBook 640 G8
  • Can run popular games at about 130-177% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a a little bigger (~10%) battery – 45 against 41 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Advantages of the HP 14 (2021)
  • Display has support for touch input

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ProBook 640 G8
vs
14 (2021)

Case

Weight 1.37 kg (3.02 lbs) 1.46 kg (3.22 lbs)
Width 322 mm (12.68 inches) 324 mm (12.76 inches)
Height 214 mm (8.43 inches) 225 mm (8.86 inches)
Thickness 19.9 mm (0.78 inches) 17.9 mm (0.7 inches)
Area 689 cm2 (106.9 inches2) 729 cm2 (113.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.4% ~74.1%
Side bezels 6.1 mm 7.1 mm
Colors Silver Black, Silver
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type TN LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 112 ppi 112 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte -
Max. brightness
ProBook 640 G8
250 nits
14 (2021)
n/a

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Right Right
Charge power 45 / 65 W 45 W
Cable length 1 meters 1 meters

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint - No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 2 2
Threads 4 4
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 720-1395 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 930-1575 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB 0 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 System Shared
Memory bus 64 bit -
Memory clock 1250 MHz (Effective - 8000-10000 MHz) 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
Shading units 896 384
DirectX support 12 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x16 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 2666 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes -
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of HP 14 (2021) and ProBook 640 G8 or ask any questions
