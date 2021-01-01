Home > Laptop comparison > ProBook 640 G8 or EliteBook 850 G8 – what's better?

HP ProBook 640 G8 vs EliteBook 850 G8

50 out of 100
HP ProBook 640 G8
VS
60 out of 100
HP EliteBook 850 G8
HP ProBook 640 G8
From $1361
HP EliteBook 850 G8
From $1599
Display
CPU
RAM
Storage

Evaluation of HP ProBook 640 G8 and EliteBook 850 G8 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP ProBook 640 G8
  • Easier to carry: weighs 320 grams less (around 0.71 lbs)
  • Much smaller footprint: 18% more compact case (106.8 vs 130 square inches)
Advantages of the HP EliteBook 850 G8
  • Around 2.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~24%) battery – 56 against 45 watt-hours
  • Provides 300% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 250 nits
  • 26% sharper screen – 141 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ProBook 640 G8
vs
EliteBook 850 G8

Case

Weight 1.37 kg (3.02 lbs) 1.69 kg (3.73 lbs)
Width 322 mm (12.68 inches) 359 mm (14.13 inches)
Height 214 mm (8.43 inches) 233.8 mm (9.2 inches)
Thickness 19.9 mm (0.78 inches) 19.2 mm (0.76 inches)
Area 689 cm2 (106.9 inches2) 839 cm2 (130 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.4% ~80%
Side bezels 6.1 mm 6.8 mm
Colors Silver Silver
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 14 inches 15.6 inches
Type TN LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 112 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space - 100%
Max. brightness
ProBook 640 G8
250 nits
EliteBook 850 G8 +300%
1000 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Right
Charge power 45 / 65 W 45 / 65 W
Cable length 1 meters 1 meters

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No -
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 2 4
Threads 4 8
L3 Cache 6 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 720-1395 MHz 720-1395 MHz
GPU boost clock 930-1575 MHz 930-1575 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB 2 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 64 bit 64 bit
Memory clock 1250 MHz (Effective - 8000-10000 MHz) 1250 MHz (Effective - 8000-10000 MHz)
Shading units 896 896
DirectX support 12 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x16 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

