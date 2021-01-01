Home > Laptop comparison > ProBook 640 G8 or ENVY 14 (2021) – what's better?

HP ProBook 640 G8 vs ENVY 14 (2021)

HP ProBook 640 G8
VS
HP ENVY 14 (2021)
HP ProBook 640 G8
From $1361
HP ENVY 14 (2021)
From $999
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU GeForce MX450
RAM 8GB
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP ProBook 640 G8 and ENVY 14 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP ProBook 640 G8
  • Easier to carry: weighs 230 grams less (around 0.51 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 10-14% higher FPS
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Advantages of the HP ENVY 14 (2021)
  • Features a much bigger (~41%) battery – 63.3 against 45 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 45% sharper screen – 162 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ProBook 640 G8
vs
ENVY 14 (2021)

Case

Weight 1.37 kg (3.02 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs)
Width 322 mm (12.68 inches) 313.2 mm (12.33 inches)
Height 214 mm (8.43 inches) 224 mm (8.82 inches)
Thickness 19.9 mm (0.78 inches) 18 mm (0.71 inches)
Area 689 cm2 (106.9 inches2) 702 cm2 (108.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.4% ~81%
Side bezels 6.1 mm 5.8 mm
Colors Silver Silver
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level - 48.7 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type TN LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 112 ppi 162 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V -
Full charging time - 1:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Right
Charge power 45 / 65 W 90 W
Cable length 1 meters 1 meters
Weigh of AC adapter - 430 gramm

Sound

Audio chip - Intel Tiger Lake-U/Y PCH-LP - cAVS
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No -
Loudness - 82.8 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint - Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight - Yes
Key travel - 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Size - 11.5 x 7.5 cm
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 2 4
Threads 4 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 720-1395 MHz 990 MHz
GPU boost clock 930-1575 MHz 1155 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 2.365 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB 4 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 64 bit 128 bit
Memory clock 1250 MHz (Effective - 8000-10000 MHz) 1250 MHz (Effective - 10000 MHz)
Shading units 896 1024
DirectX support 12 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x16 GB -
Clock 3200 MHz 4266 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. ProBook 640 G8 and ProBook 630 G8
2. ProBook 640 G8 and ProBook 440 G8
3. ENVY 14 (2021) and XPS 13 9305
4. ENVY 14 (2021) and Spectre x360 14 (2021)
5. ENVY 14 (2021) and XPS 13 9310
6. ENVY 14 (2021) and XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1)
7. ENVY 14 (2021) and ZenBook 13 OLED UX325
8. ENVY 14 (2021) and ZenBook 13 OLED UM325
9. ENVY 14 (2021) and Swift 3x (SF314-510G)
10. ENVY 14 (2021) and ENVY x360 13 (2021)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of HP ENVY 14 (2021) and ProBook 640 G8 or ask any questions
EnglishРусский