Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP ProBook 640 G8
  • Easier to carry: weighs 240 grams less (around 0.53 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 55-75% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Advantages of the HP Pavilion x360 14 (2021)
  • Display has support for touch input
  • 40% sharper screen – 157 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ProBook 640 G8
vs
Pavilion x360 14 (2021)

Case

Weight 1.37 kg (3.02 lbs) 1.61 kg (3.55 lbs)
Width 322 mm (12.68 inches) 324 mm (12.76 inches)
Height 214 mm (8.43 inches) 221 mm (8.7 inches)
Thickness 19.9 mm (0.78 inches) 18.7 mm (0.74 inches)
Area 689 cm2 (106.9 inches2) 716 cm2 (111 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.4% ~75.4%
Side bezels 6.1 mm 7.1 mm
Colors Silver Silver
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle - 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type TN LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 112 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No -
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Right
Charge power 45 / 65 W 45 W
Cable length 1 meters 1 meters

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint - No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 2 4
Threads 4 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 720-1395 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 930-1575 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB 0 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 System Shared
Memory bus 64 bit -
Memory clock 1250 MHz (Effective - 8000-10000 MHz) 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
Shading units 896 640
DirectX support 12 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x16 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes -
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

