Home > Laptop comparison > ProBook 640 G8 or ProBook 440 G9 – what's better?

HP ProBook 640 G8 vs 440 G9

43 out of 100
HP ProBook 640 G8
VS
41 out of 100
HP ProBook 440 G9
HP ProBook 640 G8
HP ProBook 440 G9
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP ProBook 640 G8 and 440 G9 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP ProBook 640 G8
  • Can run popular games at about 53-73% higher FPS
Advantages of the HP ProBook 440 G9
  • Around 67% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Features a bigger (~13%) battery – 51 against 45 watt-hours
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ProBook 640 G8
vs
ProBook 440 G9

Case

Weight 1.37 kg (3.02 lbs) 1.38 kg (3.04 lbs)
Dimensions 322 x 214 x 19.9 mm
12.68 x 8.43 x 0.78 inches		 321.9 x 213.9 x 19.9 mm
12.67 x 8.42 x 0.78 inches
Area 689 cm2 (106.9 inches2) 689 cm2 (106.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.4% ~78.4%
Side bezels 6.1 mm 6 mm
Colors Silver Silver
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type TN LCD TFT VA
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 112 ppi 112 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Max. brightness
ProBook 640 G8
250 nits
ProBook 440 G9
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Right
Charge power 45 / 65 W 45 / 65 W
Cable length 1 meters 1 meters

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 1.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 2 6
Threads 4 8
L3 Cache 6 MB 10 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 45 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock - 300 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1400 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 1.43 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 DDR4
Memory bus 64 bit -
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 896 512
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 32
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 16
GPU performance
ProBook 640 G8 +97%
2.822 TFLOPS
ProBook 440 G9
1.43 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x16 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5 v5.2
Fingerprint Optional Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt - No
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight - Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. HP EliteBook 840 G8 vs ProBook 640 G8
2. HP ProBook 440 G8 vs 640 G8
3. HP EliteBook 830 G8 vs ProBook 640 G8
4. HP ProBook 650 G8 vs 640 G8
5. Dell Latitude 5530 vs HP ProBook 440 G9
6. HP ProBook 440 G8 vs 440 G9
7. HP ProBook 450 G9 vs 440 G9
8. HP Pavilion 15 (2022) vs ProBook 440 G9

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of HP ProBook 440 G9 and 640 G8 or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский