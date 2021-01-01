HP ProBook 650 G8 vs ASUS VivoBook S15 S533
HP ProBook 650 G8
From $1550
ASUS VivoBook S15 S533
From $699
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP ProBook 650 G8
- Can run popular games at about 28-38% higher FPS
Advantages of the ASUS VivoBook S15 S533
- Around 2.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 50 against 45 watt-hours
- 41% sharper screen – 141 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.74 kg (3.84 lbs)
|1.8 kg (3.97 lbs)
|Width
|359 mm (14.13 inches)
|359.8 mm (14.17 inches)
|Height
|234 mm (9.21 inches)
|233.8 mm (9.2 inches)
|Thickness
|19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
|16.1 mm (0.63 inches)
|Area
|840 cm2 (130.1 inches2)
|841 cm2 (130.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~79.9%
|~79.8%
|Side bezels
|6.8 mm
|7.2 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|White, Black, Green, Red
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|130°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|2
|Noise level
|-
|41.6 dB
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|TN LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|100 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1366 x 768 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|563:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|37%
|Response time
|-
|33 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.4 V
|11.55 V
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Left
|Charge power
|45 / 65 W
|65 W
|Cable length
|1 meters
|-
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|194 gramm
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC256
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|-
|79.8 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.4 mm
|Surface
|-
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|2
|4
|Threads
|4
|8
|L3 Cache
|6 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
ProBook 650 G8 +1%
1285
1267
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2384
VivoBook S15 S533 +76%
4184
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
504
510
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
961
VivoBook S15 S533 +108%
2000
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|14 nm
|GPU base clock
|720-1395 MHz
|1354 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|930-1575 MHz
|1468 MHz
|FLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|1.879 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|2 GB
|2 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|GDDR5
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|64 bit
|Memory clock
|1250 MHz (Effective - 8000-10000 MHz)
|1752 MHz (Effective - 7000 MHz)
|Shading units
|896
|640
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x16 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|16 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
