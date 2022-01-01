You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 Battery 45 Wh - 41 Wh 58 Wh CPU - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i5 1145G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Intel Core i7 1185G7 - Intel Core i3 1215U Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i5 1245U Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i7 1265U Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i5 1250P Intel Core i7 1270P RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP ProBook 650 G8 Features a a little bigger (~10%) battery – 45 against 41 watt-hours

Provides 14% higher max. screen brightness: 250 vs 220 nits Advantages of the Dell Latitude 5530 Slightly easier to carry: weighs 150 grams less (around 0.33 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Better webcam recording quality

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Case Weight 1.74 kg (3.84 lbs) 1.59 kg (3.51 lbs) Dimensions 359 x 234 x 19.9 mm

14.13 x 9.21 x 0.78 inches 357.9 x 233.3 x 20.77-22.15 mm

14.09 x 9.19 x 0.82-0.87 inches Area 840 cm2 (130.1 inches2) 835 cm2 (129.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.9% ~80.4% Side bezels 6.8 mm 6.3 mm Colors Silver Gray Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1

Display 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type TN LCD TN LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 100 ppi 100 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Max. brightness ProBook 650 G8 +14% 250 nits Latitude 5530 220 nits

Battery Capacity 45 Wh 41 Wh 58 Wh Voltage 11.4 V - Battery type Li-Po - Replaceable No - Fast charging Yes - USB Power Delivery Yes - Charging port position Right - Charge power 45 / 65 W 60 / 65 / 90 W Cable length 1 meters -

CPU CPU name Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i5 1145G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Intel Core i7 1185G7 Intel Core i3 1215U Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i5 1245U Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i7 1265U Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i5 1250P Intel Core i7 1270P Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 1.2 GHz Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4.4 GHz Cores 2 6 Threads 4 8 L3 Cache 6 MB 10 MB Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Intel UHD Graphics (64EU) Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) ProBook 650 G8 1239 Latitude 5530 +16% 1433 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) ProBook 650 G8 2519 Latitude 5530 +53% 3845 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) ProBook 650 G8 1336 Latitude 5530 n/a Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) ProBook 650 G8 2479 Latitude 5530 n/a

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX450 GeForce MX450 2GB Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 12 nm 12 nm FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB 2 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 64 bit 64 bit Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps Shading units (cores) 896 896 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 56 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32 GPU performance ProBook 650 G8 2.822 TFLOPS Latitude 5530 2.822 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 1x16 GB 1x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power - 2x2W Dolby Atmos No - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5 v5.2 Fingerprint Optional Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt - Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Windows Precision Yes Yes

