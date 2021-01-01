HP ProBook 650 G8 vs 14 (2021)
HP ProBook 650 G8
From $1550
HP 14 (2021)
From $579
Review
Performance
System and application performance
60
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
22
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
16
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
59
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
67
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
87
NanoReview Score
42
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP ProBook 650 G8
- Can run popular games at about 130-177% higher FPS
- Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a a little bigger (~10%) battery – 45 against 41 watt-hours
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Advantages of the HP 14 (2021)
- Easier to carry: weighs 280 grams less (around 0.62 lbs)
- Display has support for touch input
- Much smaller footprint: 13% more compact case (113 vs 130.2 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.74 kg (3.84 lbs)
|1.46 kg (3.22 lbs)
|Width
|359 mm (14.13 inches)
|324 mm (12.76 inches)
|Height
|234 mm (9.21 inches)
|225 mm (8.86 inches)
|Thickness
|19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
|17.9 mm (0.7 inches)
|Area
|840 cm2 (130.1 inches2)
|729 cm2 (113.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~79.9%
|~74.1%
|Side bezels
|6.8 mm
|7.1 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Black, Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|TN LCD
|TN LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|100 ppi
|112 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1366 x 768 pixels
|1366 x 768 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|Yes
|Coating
|Matte
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.4 V
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|No
|Charging port position
|Right
|Right
|Charge power
|45 / 65 W
|45 W
|Cable length
|1 meters
|1 meters
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5
|Fingerprint
|-
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|-
|Surface
|-
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|4
|4
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1169
1169
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2346
2346
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|720-1395 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|930-1575 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|0.84 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|2 GB
|0 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|System Shared
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|-
|Memory clock
|1250 MHz (Effective - 8000-10000 MHz)
|0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
|Shading units
|896
|384
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x16 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|2666 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|-
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
